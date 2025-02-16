A Simpsons Voice Actor Tested Out His AI Replacement And It Didn't Go Well

Whether we like it or not, AI is an increasingly pervasive part of modern life. Whereas only a few years ago discussions of AI seemed to refer to some distant future in which a Skynet-like super-intelligence would become self-aware, we suddenly find ourselves surrounded by chatbots, AI video and image generators, and a wholesale embrace of the technology by media companies. As a result, writers and actors were forced to strike over Hollywood's initial refusal to regulate the technology, and thankfully both strikes ended with protections against AI being well-established. But somehow it still feels like we're very much creeping towards a garbage future populated by AI-created films filled with virtual actors based on the stolen likenesses of established stars.

Another result of this rapid rise of AI is that Hollywood voice actors are now trapped between peril and possibility. Voice recreation technology is good enough that we have a hard time telling whether a Drake diss track is, in fact, coming from the real Kendrick Lamar, or whether Adrien Brody's Hungarian accent in "The Brutalist" is his own speech or AI "enhanced" dialogue produced by the Respeecher program. AI speech has been used in more flagrant ways, too, with Morgan Neville admitting to using an AI model of the late Anthony Bourdain's voice for parts of his documentary "Roadrunner." We've even seen entire standup specials made using an AI voice model of the late comedian George Carlin — all of which simply provides more evidence that we'll soon be surrounded by virtual approximations of the media we once loved.

Against this dismal backdrop, veteran "Simpsons" voice actor Hank Azaria has now tested out the technology that may one day take his job, and thankfully, it didn't go all that well.