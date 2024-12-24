One Piece Suffered A Big Shakedown That Could Come For The Simpsons Next

"One Piece" is one of the longest-running anime series of all time, a truly legendary show worthy of its reputation. Based on the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece" is still going strong after 25 years, becoming a cultural institution. And after all that time, the show is better than ever. The latest story arc, "Egghead Island Arc" even made it to our list of best anime of the year. There's never been a better time to be a "One Piece" fan, between the anime, the live-action show, and the upcoming Netflix animated remake. With still plenty of source material to go, it could be several years before we see the end of "One Piece."

And yet, the anime just suffered a big shakedown, one that has fans devastated. After nearly 20 years, one of the Straw Hats is disembarking the ship and saying goodbye to the show. Kazuki Yao, who joined the cast back in 2000 and voiced characters like Jango and Mr. 2 Bon Clay before voicing Franky is officially retired, citing health issues. His roles are getting replaced, with voice actor Subaru Kimura (Todo in "Jujutsu Kaisen") taking over the role of the Straw Hat Pirates' shipwright Franky starting in 2025.

The Straw Hat Pirates voice cast is not getting any younger, unfortunately. The youngest member of the cast is Akemi Okamura, who voices Nami and is 55 years old. Luffy's voice actor, Mayumi Tanaka is herself 69, and as great as her voice is, the anime does not show signs of being near the end of the story. Yao retiring and needing a replacement is but a sign of things to come. And on the other side of the Pacific, American fans should take a look at what is happening with "One Piece" for a likely tease of the future of another cultural institution — "The Simpsons."