One Of The Voice Actors Behind The Simpsons Is Leaving The Series After 35 Years

All good things must eventually come to an end. Even though "The Simpsons," which is now in its 36th season that included a fake finale, isn't ending, a key cast member of the show who has been there for 35 years is saying goodbye. Pamela Hayden, the voice behind characters such as Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and many others, has announced her retirement from the classic animated series. Her final appearance airs in a matter of days. The show will then have to soldier on without her.

Hayden's final appearance will be in this week's episode "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes." The announcement was made with a tribute video (which you can check out below). It features Hayden sharing her love for Milhouse in particular, as well as some of the other characters she's voiced on "The Simpsons" over the years. According to Deadline, Fox is going to begin casting new actors to take over her roles. Hayden had this to say about her departure in a statement:

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?...not easily. It's been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others."

As the show has aged, other characters and the actors behind them have had to be replaced. Marcia Wallace, who voiced Mrs. Krabappel, passed away in 2013, with Kerry Washington eventually taking over as Bart's new teacher, Rayshelle Peyton. And Phil Hartman's untimely death in 1998 signaled the end of his many characters. But while Hayden is parting ways with the show, it looks the characters she voiced will remain.