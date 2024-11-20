One Of The Voice Actors Behind The Simpsons Is Leaving The Series After 35 Years
All good things must eventually come to an end. Even though "The Simpsons," which is now in its 36th season that included a fake finale, isn't ending, a key cast member of the show who has been there for 35 years is saying goodbye. Pamela Hayden, the voice behind characters such as Milhouse, Jimbo Jones, and many others, has announced her retirement from the classic animated series. Her final appearance airs in a matter of days. The show will then have to soldier on without her.
Hayden's final appearance will be in this week's episode "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes." The announcement was made with a tribute video (which you can check out below). It features Hayden sharing her love for Milhouse in particular, as well as some of the other characters she's voiced on "The Simpsons" over the years. According to Deadline, Fox is going to begin casting new actors to take over her roles. Hayden had this to say about her departure in a statement:
"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?...not easily. It's been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others."
As the show has aged, other characters and the actors behind them have had to be replaced. Marcia Wallace, who voiced Mrs. Krabappel, passed away in 2013, with Kerry Washington eventually taking over as Bart's new teacher, Rayshelle Peyton. And Phil Hartman's untimely death in 1998 signaled the end of his many characters. But while Hayden is parting ways with the show, it looks the characters she voiced will remain.
Pamela Hayden is an unsung hero of The Simpsons
To say that this is a big blow would be an understatement. While Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), and Harry Shearer (Ned Flanders), as well as the other principal actors on the show are regularly celebrated, Hayden's contributions cannot be overstated. Milhouse has been the source of some of the show's most memorable moments, from "Everything's coming up Milhouse," to "Thrillhouse," not to mention being a key figure in some of the best episodes of "The Simpsons" overall. And that's just one character. Hayden is also responsible for memorable moments from the likes of Rod Flanders, Jimbo, and other characters she's embodied over the years.
"Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria. We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have," The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said in response to Hayden's exit. "Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."
The show has overcome voice changes before, such as when Hank Azaria stopped voicing Apu on "The Simpsons" following pressure from people took issue with the character being an outdated Indian stereotype voiced by a white man. But it does feel like replacing Hayden is, at best, going to be a major challenge. At worst, the show might run the risk of losing some essential characters. Maybe it's time to wind it down after all these years? For now, we have one last performance from Hayden to look forward to.
"Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes" airs Sunday, November 24, 2024 on Fox.