Classic Looney Tunes Are Dominating Streaming For Free Now That They're Gone From HBO Max

As it turns out, that's not all, folks! (Yes, I know, I see low-hanging fruit, and I grab it.) Despite its storied legacy as a pioneer of animation and its beloved status in pop culture among fans, the "Looney Tunes" brand hasn't exactly been treated well over the last several years. Warner Bros. Discovery infamously made waves by banishing its already-made "Coyote vs Acme" to the ether as a tax write-off, a torturous saga that finally culminated with Ketchup Entertainment swooping in to acquire the film and giving it a 2026 release date. As if trying to outdo his own cartoonish villainy, CEO David Zaslav then went a step further and presided over the removal of all the original "Looney Tunes" shorts from HBO Max — the classics stretching from the 1930s to 1960s that made these characters a household name in the first place — in what we described at the time as nothing short of cultural vandalism at its most brazen.

But, like the Road Runner dodging everything that Wile E. Coyote can throw his way, the "Looney Tunes" simply refuse to go down without a fight. In an in-depth report, Vulture has revealed that the FAST platform (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Tubi recently began hosting all of those vanished "Looney Tunes" shorts in addition to the ones it already had — and, what's more, viewers are flocking to these old-school cartoons in droves. Head of Acquisitions Samuel Harowitz spoke to the outlet directly, stating that, "On its own, 'Looney Tunes' is a huge win for us." In light of Warner Bros. falling asleep at the wheel, he went on to reassure fans: