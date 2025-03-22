The Best Way To Watch The Original Looney Tunes Now That They're Not Streaming

David Zaslav may just be the single worst movie studio head in the entire 100+ years-long history of cinema, worse than the alleged old studio heads that allegedly worked with the mob and allegedly had actors (like George Reeves) killed, worse than Thomas Edison and his hobby of suing everyone else who tried making movies. Indeed, the current head of what we currently know as Warner Bros. Discovery (until he gets rid of that, too) has been on a crusade to seemingly get rid of everything related to legacy entertainment, from Turner Classic Movies to Cartoon Network.

His latest move was to delete the entire 1930-1969 run of "Looney Tunes" and "Merrie Melodies" shorts that were available on Max. All of it. Over 200 cartoons are gone. This, of course, isn't the first time Zaslav has had it for the beloved cartoon characters. Like a real-life Judge Doom, Zaslav acts as if has a particular vendetta against anything animation and "Looney Tunes" related, like throwing "Coyote Vs. ACME" to the trash for a quick tax write-off, or getting rid of "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie."

Now that the classic "Looney Tunes" shorts are unavailable to easily stream, what should animation fans old and new do? Miss out on some of the greatest works of cinema of all time? Ignore the foundation for most cartoons today? Absolutely not. Despite David Zaslav's best attempts, there are still ways to watch the chaotic fun of the original "Looney Tunes" and "Merrie Melodies" shorts if you know where to look.