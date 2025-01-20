The Brutalist AI Controversy Explained

If there's any main "villain" in "The Brutalist," it comes in the form of Guy Pearce's immeasurably wealthy Harrison Lee Van Buren, Sr., a man who claims to be a patron of the arts despite possessing very little creative instincts whatsoever. When he hires László Tóth to design and build a gaudy community center that will stand as a monument to his legacy, his promises of financial backing soon devolve into outright manipulation and abuse. Again, if the metaphor at the heart of this AI controversy wasn't already obvious enough, the film gods sure found the bluntest possible way to ram this point home.

The biggest concern with "The Brutalist" and its use of AI has to do with how it influences — and downright changes — the performance of Adrien Brody. The source article alleges that both Brody and director Brady Corbet were "fully onboard" with using Respeecher to tweak his voice work, meaning that the all-important issue of artist consent was fully addressed by the creative team (as outlined by the provisions gained from the SAG-AFTRA strike) from a legal point of view. That said, this does nothing to affect the ethics of using machine-learning algorithms to change something as fundamental to film as dialogue and speech. If Brody were to win Best Actor (an honor he has already won among various critics groups, mind you), then we have to wrestle with how much of his performance was artificially inflated ... not entirely unlike athletes using performance-enhancing drugs to make their way into the record books. Or does the use of AI amount to something much more familiar, like the prosthetics and makeup used to elevate Sebastian Stan's work in "A Different Man," as a recent example?

Although this specific instance of AI didn't replace any actual artist's job, once must wonder whether the profession of accent coaches and similar positions could end up falling by the wayside in favor of a cheap and quick fix. Corbet, for his part, tried to allay such concerns in his statement about the situation (via Deadline):

"Adrien and Felicity's performances are completely their own. They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed. This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity's performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft."

As for the film's other uses of generative AI, Corbet stated: