12 Best Horror Movies Of The Last 10 Years, Ranked

Speaking of massive horror franchises that came somewhat out of the blue, it's hard to imagine anyone at Warner Bros. fully understood what was coming when they released "The Conjuring" over a decade ago. The 2013 film was a fairly simple haunted house movie, the likes of which were far from uncommon at the time. Even the film's protagonists, infamous real-life occult investigators and demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, had already inspired numerous films, from 1979's "The Amityville Horror" to 2009's "The Haunting in Connecticut." So why did this one film gross over ten times its budget and spawn nine sequels and spin-offs?

For the second half of that question, we'd argue it had a lot to do with returning director James Wan and returning screenwriters Chad and Carey W. Hayes managing to outdo themselves in every possible way with "The Conjuring 2," specifically with regard to the two main characters. Both the screenplay and the performances from stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga render the Warrens as dramatically compelling protagonists, with their relationship serving as the emotional backbone for the sequel. (It was such a strong component of the plot that it convinced Wan to return.) At the same time, either because Warner Bros. had become interested in potential spin-offs or the writers were simply that locked-in on the script, the villains are equally captivating and even more terrifying than those featured in the first. "The Conjuring 2" is one of the best horror sequels ever made, period, and it's just an added benefit that it can basically be enjoyed on its own.