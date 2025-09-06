The 10 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Stephen King adaptations are practically their own cinematic subgenre at this point, and the last few years have been proof that audiences can't get enough of him thanks to "The Boogeyman," "The Life of Chuck," "Salem's Lot," "The Monkey," and "The Institute." At the time of publication, "The Long Walk" and "The Running Man" are two of the most anticipated releases of the year, proof that King still reigns supreme. So yeah, the volume is undeniable. But what about the quality?

As a longtime King fan, I'll admit: I genuinely enjoy most of the films based on his work. Still, let's be real — not every entry is a winner (yes, I'm specifically talking to YOU, "Dreamcatcher"). However, some adaptations are so undeniable and so well-loved that they can overcome the stigma often lobbied by critics against horror movies, which makes for an interesting discussion. Rotten Tomatoes should never be treated as the gospel of whether or not a film is "good," but it is a fascinating aggregate to see which films seem to resonate the most with audiences. You may be surprised to learn that even King's most iconic adaptations weren't universally adored upon their release, and some all-time favorites didn't even crack the list.

That said, here are the top 10 Stephen King movies ranked by their RT score.