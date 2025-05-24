A Banned Stephen King Book Was Adapted Into A Christopher Walken Classic In The '80s

If we take a quick look at the books banned/challenged in schools in Florida, the name of a beloved, bestselling author stands out. Per the Florida-Times Union, 68 (!) Stephen King books were removed from Florida school libraries in 2024 alone, including the ones written under the now-discarded pseudonym Richard Bachman. Some books have been hit with a limited ban since then, meaning that they can be requested on a case-by-case approval basis (with many of these requests still pending).

The reasoning behind such baffling censorship remains unclear, as everything from "Pet Sematary" to "The Shining" can be found on this banned/restricted list. Moreover, not every story on this list veers into horror territory or deals with sensitive subject matters ill-suited for students in certain grades. This isn't a recent issue by any means, as these Florida bans on King's oeuvre can be traced back to as far as 1992.

On March 20, 1992, King released a statement in response to the banning of two books in Florida schools — "The Dead Zone" and "The Tommyknockers" — and commented on this long-standing censorship trend and its impact on the younger generation:

"They [the book banners] had pulled two of my books, The Dead Zone' and 'The Tommyknockers,' from the middle-school library shelves and were considering making them limited-access items in the high school library. What that means is that you can take the book out if you bring a note from your mom or your dad saying it's OK [...] If you [the parents] are not careful and diligent about defending the right of your children to read, there won't be much left, especially at the junior-high level where kids really begin to develop a lively life of the mind."

King's statement is lengthy and thorough, where he urges the kids not to argue, protest, or organize rallies, but focus their energy on public libraries and local bookstores instead, where they can seek out the books that are banned. Before we dive into his statement, let's take a look at "The Dead Zone," which got a classic 1983 adaptation treatment that received really positive reviews. The aim while dissecting the book and its corresponding film is this: why was this possibly banned, and what was the fuss all about?