David Cronenberg's Brilliant Stephen King Movie Is Available To Watch For Free

There are a lot of Stephen King books out there — and about as many movies based on those King-ly books. The writer earns his title as a horror master not just through craft, but prolificity. He's got multiple works that could contend for "scariest book ever written," but quite a few that aren't so great either.

If you're preparing for a King deep dive, with movies or TV, consider starting with the cream of the crop. One story that's absolutely in that cream is King's novel "The Dead Zone," which fellow horror master David Cronenberg adapted as a movie in 1983. For added convenience, "The Dead Zone" is now streaming for free (with ads) on Pluto TV.

Now, Cronenberg is synonymous with body horror, but "The Dead Zone" is no gross-out picture; the violence happens only in spats. What makes it Cronenbergian is that is about a man undergoing a physical transformation and delves into the world of ESP similar to Cronenbrg's earlier "Scanners." The story's lead is Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) who awakens from a five-year coma and discovers he has clairvoyant powers; he can see a person's past and future by touching their skin.

The story is set in Maine and New Hampshire as most King tales are, but it was filmed in Cronenberg's native Toronto. Wintery Canada stands in convincingly for King's dreary New England; two locations, subtly different but with enough overlap to not compromise each other, reflect how well Cronenberg and King's visions melded together. (Even if King didn't like the first "Dead Zone" script.)

Is "The Dead Zone" the best Stephen King movie? Its only fair competition is "Carrie" and "The Shawshank Redemption." "The Shining" is moreso a Stanley Kubrick film, and I think King would agree with that. And though its 50th anniversary is in striking distance, "The Dead Zone" remains the most politically relevant — and thus most chilling — story King has written.