Stephen King's 10 Scariest Books, Ranked

"Under the Dome" is "The Monsters Are Due On Maple Street" writ large. That's one of the best "Twilight Zone" stories ever made, and its themes have been revisited by more creators than King alone: When strange events throw the little micro-society of Maple Street into chaos, their own paranoias tear each other apart. In "Under the Dome" the scale is upped to include an entire town, with complex social ties meaning it takes longer for them to visit an apocalypse onto themselves.

When published in 2009, "Under the Dome" took valid critical knocks for being pretty on the nose as a diatribe about selfish societies and their ecological impacts. It's certainly not subtle, and the reveal of what's actually behind the dome is some silly, old-school sci fi stuff. And yet, like King's portrayal of a Trump-like villain at the heart of "The Dead Zone," the broad swaths of this trapped society perfectly happy to empower themselves at the cost of what will eventually be pretty much everyone else hits different as we enter a dangerous second administration full of sycophants and power leeches. "Under the Dome" earns a fresh layer of grim under our current reality. It may be obvious stuff, but King was still right to say it. Unfortunately, the television adaptation of this saga doesn't hit all the right notes, and King himself will be the first to tell you about it.