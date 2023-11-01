The Wailing Ending Explained: A Father's Final Fatal Failure

The more likely ending is that the old Japanese man actually was an evil entity, likely some kind of demon. He moves from village to village, family to family, infecting one member of the family with the rash. Different reasons are given throughout the movie for why he attacks certain families, including the idea that he selected Hyo-jin because of the sins of her father, but it's likely that he chooses his victims through pure happenstance. It also seems like he's working with Il-gwang, as the shaman tries to convince Jong-goo that Moo-myung is actually the demonic force. It's possible that they only started working together after the botched exorcism of Hyo-jin, or maybe they've been in cahoots for a while, using the demon's talents to help the shaman make some extra money. It definitely seems like the Japanese man is the ultimate evil in "The Wailing," confirmed by the fact that he not only survived his horrific hit-and-run, but he revealed himself to the deacon as such.

In the end, Jong-goo is forced to choose between two potential evils, either choosing to believe Il-gwang and go to his daughter or to believe Moo-myung and stay put despite his fears. Jong-goo is indecisive and bumbling throughout, and he fails one last time, running back and breaking Moo-myung's protection spell. As he runs across his property, a flower she had tied up withers and dies, signifying the evil entering the house. If only he had listened to Moo-myung.