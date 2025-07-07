This South Korean Horror Movie With 99% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of The Genre

Spoilers for "The Wailing" to follow.

In the damp mountain village of Gokseong, a cop named Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won) is baffled by a string of violent homicide cases, which seem to have been triggered by a mysterious illness. As this kind of brutality isn't commonplace in a quiet village like Gokseong, Jong-goo feels unsettled, but his bumbling ways prevent him from immediately launching into action. Even when he sees the killer's clouded eyes and boil-covered skin, he doesn't consider foul play, but chalks it up to a violent outburst where a man slashed his wife and kids to death. As conspiracy theories fly around, the villagefolk find someone to put their blame on: a Japanese stranger (Jun Kunimura), whose recent move to the village's outskirts perfectly coincides with the horrific cases.

While Jong-goo grapples with these developments, he is plagued by terrible omens, but all hell breaks loose when his daughter Hyo-jin (Kim Hwan-hee) falls sick and starts having severe seizures. What happens next is a disorienting medley of terror and superstition, but it is also a story about how ill-suited Jong-goo is as a cop who has no idea how to deal with this escalating situation. This presents the perfect opportunity for dark humor, which Na employs at moments when you expect something deeply ominous to happen. Just when you start to find our well-meaning protagonist endearing, you realize that he is in no position to ensure that things will not end in tragedy. In a certain sense, "The Wailing" is about the unwitting failures of a father who couldn't protect the ones he loved because of the choices he made.

I won't be spoiling anything else about the plot, as "The Wailing" is meant to be experienced in all its strange, enchanting glory without foreknowledge about the finer details. What's more, the horror does not lie in the specifics of an action or its consequence, but in the thematic throughline of human prejudices that makes us lose sight of who we are. Just like any disease-as-metaphor horror flick worth its salt, "The Wailing" spends a chunk of its runtime trying to rationalize its spine-chilling events, but comprehends the inexplicable reality of the occult (and associated folkloric traditions) a bit too late. This is when the despair hits us square in the face, as reflected in the gutwrenching final moments of the film.

"The Wailing" is currently available to stream on Prime Video, and you can also rent the movie on Apple TV.