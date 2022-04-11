Robert Eggers 'Can't Stand' His Breakout Film The Witch Now

"The Lighthouse" and "The Northman" filmmaker Robert Eggers broke out with "The Witch," a movie most directors would love to have on their resume, especially as their feature-length debut. It's also a film that Eggers admits he really doesn't like to watch now, in the same way that creative folk in any field tend to be extra hard on their earlier work.

Released in 2016, "The Witch" centers on a 17th-century Puritan family who find themselves in the crosshairs of a baby-napping witch and other dark forces upon being banished from their New England colony. It's an eerie, atmospheric folk-horror film that snagged Eggers a directing award at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. It would go on to become a box office hit and a critical darling, though audiences were harder on the movie after A24's bait-and-switch trailer marketing left them expecting a very different horror-thriller than the one they got.

Eggers and "The Witch" star Anya Taylor-Joy have since reunited for "The Northman," a Viking revenge epic loosely based on the ancient Norse legend that is said to have inspired "Hamlet." It's a much bigger movie than Eggers' first two outings as a director, with a price tag coming in at a rumored $90 million (as opposed to $4 million for "The Witch") and a general vibe that recalls 1982's "Conan the Barbarian." John Milius' pulpy fantasy-adventure is even cited as one of Eggers' childhood favorites in an interview he gave to The Guardian to promote his Nordic thriller.