Him Review: Marlon Wayans Is Scary Good In This Nightmarish Sports Horror Movie

Existing somewhere in the netherworld between Rob Zombie's "The Lords of Salem" and Gore Verbinski's criminally underrated "A Cure For Wellness," with a little of Oliver Stone's "Any Given Sunday" thrown in for the hell of it, Justin Tipping's weirdo sports horror pic "Him" has a lot going for it. Tipping clearly has a knack for conjuring up nightmare imagery, working with cinematographer Kira Kelly and editor Taylor Joy Mason to create a film that frequently operates under dream logic — it's hard to tell what's real and what's not. The imagery here is both scary and stunning, giving us vast desert landscapes, cold modernist structures, ritualistic fields, and flashes of what look like x-rays showing us bones breaking beneath skin.

Then there's the cast, specifically the two leads. Tyriq Withers is instantly believable as Cameron Cade, a young man who dreams of football glory. But the film really belongs to Marlon Wayans, who is working on a completely different level here as Cam's hero, legendary quarterback Isaiah White. At first extremely friendly and kind, Isaiah's attitude morphs into something far more sinister, and there are moments where Wayans seems to be channeling Daniel Day-Lewis' Bill the Butcher from Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York." Honestly, Wayans' performance might be worth the price of admission alone.

Unfortunately, the script, credited to Tipping, Skip Bronkie and Zack Akers (Jordan Peele's name is featured heavily in all the marketing, but remember: he's a producer here, he did not write or direct the film) eventually ends up fumbling at the 1-yard line. It's a pity, because for a large chunk of the running time, "Him" feels wonderfully weird and twisted. But after a while, you start to get the sense that no one thought this story through.