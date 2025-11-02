For generations, "Star Trek" has pioneered imaginative science fiction storytelling in both television and film, painting a more optimistically wondrous view of the future. Usually set centuries into the future, this vision of the universe has humanity living in harmony on Earth and exploring the cosmos. Faced with the unknown, the various characters throughout the franchise's history face challenges that test them while providing timely messages about the human condition. Simply put, "Star Trek" is life-changing and the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, a distinction it's maintained for decades.

But, of course, nobody has a perfect record when it comes to storytelling, including and especially "Star Trek."

There are some stories throughout "Star Trek" that either need to be seen to be believed or avoided at all costs, depending on your threshold for ludicrous storytelling. These are stories that largely started with the best of intentions but completely collapsed in their execution because of a poor narrative premise to begin with. To keep things concise, we're focusing on lesser "Star Trek" movies and television episodes, rather than including novels, comic books, and video games too.

Here are the 10 worst "Star Trek" stories of all time when it comes to the franchise's work in film and television.