Star Trek: TNG's Worst Episode Left Michael Dorn Worried About The Show's Future

When it debuted in 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was far from a sure thing. The show would be the first to continue the adventures of Starfleet as they were first depicted in the 1960s "Star Trek" original series, and since 18 years had passed since the finale and people were pretty protective of the original series, the odds were stacked against them. Not only that, but franchise creator Gene Roddenberry had only even agreed to the series in a fit of rage, and that meant the first season of "The Next Generation" could be incredibly rough as the series found its footing. So rough, in fact, that some of the cast weren't convinced the series was going to make it.

One early episode is pretty well accepted as one of the worst "Next Generation," and it was so bad that Michael Dorn, who played Klingon Lieutenant Worf, was worried the first season of the show would also be its last. On a visit to the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Dorn shared his feelings about why "The Next Generation" eventually worked out, but said that the fourth episode, the wildly controversial "Code of Honor," seemed to spell the show's doom.