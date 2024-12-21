How Star Trek: TNG Represents Gene Roddenberry's Vision, According To Michael Dorn

"Star Trek" franchise creator Gene Roddenberry was a man of strict ideals and powerful ideas. That's a big part of why the franchise has had such staying power, as he created a universe with defined parameters for not only the onscreen elements of storytelling, but also the overall moral imperatives as well. Just as Roddenberry had specific rules for things like the design of spaceships within "Star Trek," he also had rules for the property's themes. This allowed for stories about exploration and all of the complications that come with it while ensuring that "Star Trek" remained explicitly a show about pacifism at its core. And for the most part, the shows and movies have stuck to this pacifist mindset, with a few rare exceptions like the Dominion War on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and events in the Kelvin-verse movies.

Few people understand "Star Trek" from the inside as intimately as actor Michael Dorn, who has portrayed the Klingon warrior and Starfleet officer Worf throughout several installments in the franchise, including "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Picard." In an interview with TrekMovie, Dorn shared that while he believes in the darker elements of some later "Trek," he feels "Next Generation" was really the "Star Trek" that delivered Roddenberry's vision.