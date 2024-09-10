Gene Roddenberry Hated One Of The Best Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes
The fourth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" began with a bang. The first episode was "The Best of Both Worlds, Part II" (September 24, 1990), the tense, high-stakes conclusion to the season-three finale wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg. The episode contained attacks on the Borg, a deathly attack on Earth that left thousands dead, and a clever solution to the Borg threat that few Trekkies could have predicted. The final shot of the episode was of Picard, staring out his window, still sporting surgical plating where his Borg implants were only recently removed. His face is ashen. He experienced damage that he could barely describe.
In the following episode, "Family" (October 1), Picard has been in therapy for several months, talking to Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) about his trauma. He claims to have worked through the worst of it.
The Enterprise-D is undergoing repairs and a retrofit, so Picard returns to Earth to visit his estranged brother, Robert (Jeremy Kemp). Jean-Luc and Robert resent each other, tapping into ancient brotherly angst, and the two bicker about everything from their parents to the proper way to taste wine. Eventually, the two will get into a fistfight in the mud, forcing Picard to wail in pain that the Borg hurt him unbearably deeply. Picard's outburst is the climax of the episode, and will finally inspire empathy in Robert.
"Family" is one of the rare "Star Trek" episodes that is entirely about its characters, featuring no particular sci-fi conceits. While there are subplots that take place on board the dry-docked Enterprise, there isn't a major spatial crisis this week. The showrunners took "Family" as an opportunity to rest after "The Best of Both Worlds" and look at the people rather than the heavens.
The lack of sci-fi elements in "Family," however, evidently peeved show creator Gene Roddenberry. Longtime "Star Trek" writer Ron D. Moore spoke with the Hollywood Reporter in 2008, and he clearly recalled Roddenberry's objections. In addition to hating the non-sci-fi aspect, it seems, Roddenberry also hated a future where brothers still got into fistfights.
Roddenberry's painful pacifism
Gene Roddenberry infamously had a rule for the writers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" that everyone openly hated. Roddenberry liked to envision a future wherein everyone, regardless of personal differences, can get along and work well together. Stories that centered on character-to-character conflict were not to be pursued. This frustrated the show's writers, as they felt there was no better way to manufacture drama.
So when Roddenberry read Ron D. Moore's script for "Family," he hated it. Because it was all about brothers who fought, Roddenberry felt it wasn't in the spirit of "Star Trek." There wasn't a space crisis to solve, and no examples of people working together. It was, to Roddenberry's eye, just a lot of bickering. Moore recalled the man's initial reaction:
"Gene hates it. I had my version of this meeting, not by myself; it's with me and [executive producers] Rick Berman and Michael Piller, we all go into Gene's office. Gene goes through this whole thing about how much he hates this script. 'It says terrible things about Picard's parents; these brothers don't exist in the twenty-fourth century; they have such profound personal animosities; this would never happen. I don't buy any of this, this is not a 'Star Trek' episode. There's no action in this; there's no jeopardy. We can't do this show.'"
Of course, there is jeopardy in "Family," but it's emotional jeopardy. Moore was blindsided by Roddenberry's comments, thinking that an episode entirely about Captain Picard's personal life might be welcome by the show's fourth season. Especially after such an action-packed, high-stakes episode as "Best of Both Worlds."
Rick Berman and Michael Piller comforted Ron D. Moore
Roddenberry's surprisingly negative reaction to "Family" left Moore feeling adrift. He didn't think there was anything to object to. Luckily, Rick Berman and Michael Piller were in Moore's corner and encouraged him to keep on working. The two producers, he was told, would handle Gene. Moore said:
"I was, like, shell-shocked. We walked out of the office, and I remember going into that hallway of the Hart Building with Rick and Mike and saying, 'What do I do?' At that point, Rick and Mike just looked at each other and said, 'Don't worry about it; we'll take care of it. Go write your script.' I went, 'Okay ...; and I went off and wrote it, and never heard another word."
It seemed that Berman and Piller had some sort of password with Roddenberry that changed the creator's mind. Moore recalls that they re-entered Roddenberry's office, had a mysterious, locked-door conversation, and then exited with everyone in a better mood. Indeed, Moore sensed a change in Roddenberry after whatever happened in there, saying:
"Somehow, they were then dealing with Gene in a different way and that script just went through after that point. He just stopped kind of throwing out scripts and chaning things from that point forward, and just started slowly to change."
Trekkies will likely tell you how tempestuous Roddenberry could be in the first few years of "Next Generation," and that he would often toss or re-write scripts on a whim. Starting with the third season, though, Roddenberry began to take a less active role in the series, partly for health reasons. He suffered a stroke in 1989 and required the use of a wheelchair. While he initially put his foot down on "Family," it seems that he was convinced to have a less draconian attitude overall, and he mellowed out.
It's a good thing he did, because "Family" ended up being emotionally vital to the series.