Gene Roddenberry Hated One Of The Best Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes

The fourth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" began with a bang. The first episode was "The Best of Both Worlds, Part II" (September 24, 1990), the tense, high-stakes conclusion to the season-three finale wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg. The episode contained attacks on the Borg, a deathly attack on Earth that left thousands dead, and a clever solution to the Borg threat that few Trekkies could have predicted. The final shot of the episode was of Picard, staring out his window, still sporting surgical plating where his Borg implants were only recently removed. His face is ashen. He experienced damage that he could barely describe.

In the following episode, "Family" (October 1), Picard has been in therapy for several months, talking to Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) about his trauma. He claims to have worked through the worst of it.

The Enterprise-D is undergoing repairs and a retrofit, so Picard returns to Earth to visit his estranged brother, Robert (Jeremy Kemp). Jean-Luc and Robert resent each other, tapping into ancient brotherly angst, and the two bicker about everything from their parents to the proper way to taste wine. Eventually, the two will get into a fistfight in the mud, forcing Picard to wail in pain that the Borg hurt him unbearably deeply. Picard's outburst is the climax of the episode, and will finally inspire empathy in Robert.

"Family" is one of the rare "Star Trek" episodes that is entirely about its characters, featuring no particular sci-fi conceits. While there are subplots that take place on board the dry-docked Enterprise, there isn't a major spatial crisis this week. The showrunners took "Family" as an opportunity to rest after "The Best of Both Worlds" and look at the people rather than the heavens.

The lack of sci-fi elements in "Family," however, evidently peeved show creator Gene Roddenberry. Longtime "Star Trek" writer Ron D. Moore spoke with the Hollywood Reporter in 2008, and he clearly recalled Roddenberry's objections. In addition to hating the non-sci-fi aspect, it seems, Roddenberry also hated a future where brothers still got into fistfights.