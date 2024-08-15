One Legendary Star Trek Writer Loves Strange New Worlds As Much As You

Since the launch of CBS All Access — which is now called Paramount+ — in 2017, Paramount has debuted a massive spate of new "Star Trek" shows. This began with "Star Trek: Discovery," followed quickly by "Star Trek: Short Treks," the "Next Generation" throwback "Star Trek: Picard," the two animated shows "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Prodigy," and the Enterprise-set "Discovery" spinoff "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." There was also a collection of animated shorts called "Very Short Treks."

As of this writing, only "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" have new episodes forthcoming. This is in addition to a TV movie called "Star Trek: Section 31," set for release in 2025, and a series called "Starfleet Academy," which is currently in development.

The new wave of "Trek" shows has caused no small amount of controversy among fans, with Trekkies arguing that some of them are the "good" ones and some are the "bad" ones. I, myself, have been sharply critical of "Discovery" and "Picard," but very open in my praise of "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds." Indeed, one might find a general consensus that "Strange New Worlds" is one of "the good ones"; it is certainly one of the better reviewed. Many responded dramatically to the show's episodic format, affable tone, and inclusion of fan-favorite "Star Trek" characters like Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck).

A notable celebrity in the "Star Trek" world who also likes "Strange New Worlds" is Ronald D. Moore, a regular writer on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a writer/producer on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and a brief participant on "Star Trek: Voyager." Moore recently talked with CinemaBlend about the current state of "Star Trek," revealing that he has become enamored with "Strange New Worlds."