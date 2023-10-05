Star Trek: Lower Decks Continues One Of Deep Space Nine's Greatest Subplots
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
Talk about rags to riches. Once considered a blight on "Star Trek" with their introduction in "The Next Generation," the Ferengi have come a long way since an inauspicious appearance that even veteran "Trek" actor Armin Shimerman once called a "disaster." Originally conceived as an alien species that would pose a Klingon-like threat, the distinctive and prominently earlobed characters received a much-needed overhaul throughout "Deep Space Nine," where they were reimagined as a more comedic, profit-hungry, and staunchly capitalist society that functioned as a dark reflection of everything that the "socialist utopia" of Starfleet stands for. That's what makes it all the more meaningful that "Lower Decks" has now dedicated an entire episode to the fan-favorite Ferengi and, more importantly, the post-"Deep Space Nine" whereabouts of their newest leader, Rom.
Episode 6, cheekily titled "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," gives fans the "Deep Space Nine" reunion we've all been waiting for. Sent to the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar on a diplomatic mission to accept their potential addition to the Federation, Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) takes the co-pilot seat on negotiations with the Grand Negus Rom (voiced by Max Grodénchik, reprising his original role from "Deep Space Nine") and his Bajoran wife Leeta (also voiced by a returning Chase Masterson). For many, this represents one of the all-time funniest and most surprisingly heartfelt subplots from "Deep Space Nine," as fans watched the bumbling Ferengi and the former "dabo girl" make an unlikely romantic pairing. By the series finale, Rom had ascended the ranks to the station of the ultimate Ferengi leader, Grand Nagus.
Rom's appointment alongside Leeta marked the beginning of a new, more progressive era on Ferenginar, which "Lower Decks" homages as only it can.
The true art of the deal
Traditionally speaking, Ferengi are shamelessly selfish, unbearably arrogant, and obsessively materialistic creatures — which is exactly why they're so easy to love. Arguably the best of them all (other than Quark, of course), however, Rom defied the conventions and expectations of his own people and forged his own path altogether. A doting father to his son Nog (the late Aron Eisenberg), a genuinely hard worker, and someone who learned to appreciate his own worth, Rom underwent one of the most dramatic character arcs of anyone on "Deep Space Nine" with the help of his love, Leeta. Together, they eventually became one of the show's most fun relationships and left fans with a world of possibilities over how they would spend their time after the credits rolled on "Deep Space Nine."
We finally received that answer in the latest episode of "Lower Decks," which picks up with the two ushering in an unprecedented enrollment with Starfleet ... in their own way, of course. The script, written by Ben Waller, mines all sorts of laughs out of a classic "Dumb cop, reasonable cop routine" that opens Starfleet up to the Ferengi's more typical nickel-and-diming schemes to reshape their application to the Federation as they see fit. Playing up Rom's sheer lack of business acumen, Leeta hilariously leverages the situation to their advantage — all while Rom fixates on a baseball, a perfect callback to one of the most enduring "Trek" episodes ever. When Carol Freeman pulls off a vintage Ferengi swindle of her own at the last minute, citing a Rule of Acquisition as she does so, she finally wins over the true admiration of Rom, Leeta, and the Ferengi at large.
By paying tribute to the Ferengi, "Lower Decks" celebrates yet another "Trek" highlight.