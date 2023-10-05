Star Trek: Lower Decks Continues One Of Deep Space Nine's Greatest Subplots

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Talk about rags to riches. Once considered a blight on "Star Trek" with their introduction in "The Next Generation," the Ferengi have come a long way since an inauspicious appearance that even veteran "Trek" actor Armin Shimerman once called a "disaster." Originally conceived as an alien species that would pose a Klingon-like threat, the distinctive and prominently earlobed characters received a much-needed overhaul throughout "Deep Space Nine," where they were reimagined as a more comedic, profit-hungry, and staunchly capitalist society that functioned as a dark reflection of everything that the "socialist utopia" of Starfleet stands for. That's what makes it all the more meaningful that "Lower Decks" has now dedicated an entire episode to the fan-favorite Ferengi and, more importantly, the post-"Deep Space Nine" whereabouts of their newest leader, Rom.

Episode 6, cheekily titled "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," gives fans the "Deep Space Nine" reunion we've all been waiting for. Sent to the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar on a diplomatic mission to accept their potential addition to the Federation, Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) takes the co-pilot seat on negotiations with the Grand Negus Rom (voiced by Max Grodénchik, reprising his original role from "Deep Space Nine") and his Bajoran wife Leeta (also voiced by a returning Chase Masterson). For many, this represents one of the all-time funniest and most surprisingly heartfelt subplots from "Deep Space Nine," as fans watched the bumbling Ferengi and the former "dabo girl" make an unlikely romantic pairing. By the series finale, Rom had ascended the ranks to the station of the ultimate Ferengi leader, Grand Nagus.

Rom's appointment alongside Leeta marked the beginning of a new, more progressive era on Ferenginar, which "Lower Decks" homages as only it can.