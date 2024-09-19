How Star Trek's Michael Dorn Really Feels About His Time Playing Worf

Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) are probably the most widely recognizable characters in all of "Star Trek," but there's only one character who has made his mark on three separate "Star Trek" shows: Worf, son of Mogh, played by Michael Dorn. Worf is basically the John Wick of the "Star Trek" franchise according to Dorn himself, because the Klingon is an absolute badass with an intense personal moral compass. Better yet, he's a major character in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Picard." Over the course of his time on the franchise, he's gone through an incredible transformation: from an angry young warrior who felt adrift as a Klingon raised by humans, to a thoughtful pacifist who drinks tea. Worf, quite frankly, rules, and Dorn bears a lot of the responsibility for making him such a complex, amazing character.

But how does Dorn feel about his time playing the grumpy Klingon? He's never been shy about his feelings regarding the franchise or his role in shaping Klingon culture, so where does he stand on his experience aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise? Let's find out.