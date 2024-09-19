How Star Trek's Michael Dorn Really Feels About His Time Playing Worf
Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) are probably the most widely recognizable characters in all of "Star Trek," but there's only one character who has made his mark on three separate "Star Trek" shows: Worf, son of Mogh, played by Michael Dorn. Worf is basically the John Wick of the "Star Trek" franchise according to Dorn himself, because the Klingon is an absolute badass with an intense personal moral compass. Better yet, he's a major character in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Picard." Over the course of his time on the franchise, he's gone through an incredible transformation: from an angry young warrior who felt adrift as a Klingon raised by humans, to a thoughtful pacifist who drinks tea. Worf, quite frankly, rules, and Dorn bears a lot of the responsibility for making him such a complex, amazing character.
But how does Dorn feel about his time playing the grumpy Klingon? He's never been shy about his feelings regarding the franchise or his role in shaping Klingon culture, so where does he stand on his experience aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise? Let's find out.
Dorn's true feelings about playing Worf
In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Dorn shared his feelings about his time on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which was his first time playing the character:
"I've always had a good time. I've never really had major problems with what they've done with my character and everything they've done has been positive and wonderful. Even some stuff I didn't want to do turned out great. A good example is when Rick Berman wouldn't let me save the Romulan in 'The Enemy.' I had a little trepidation about that, because he's a Starfleet officer, and if he lets a guy die, everybody is looking at him like he's an a**hole. But I think it worked, and that's the way it was for seven years."
Berman was notoriously controlling and could be a real problem both in the writers' room and for the actors, especially if they were women. He is allegedly the reason that Denise Crosby left the show as Tasha Yar and why Terry Farrell got killed off as Jadzia Dax, so it's clear that Dorn isn't the only person that had problems with him. Dorn might have been charitable about the situation because it turned out alright in the end, but it's kind of funny that he still felt the need to point out that Berman could be a little challenging to work with.
Worf could be tricky to write for
Worf could be a bit of a challenge for the "Star Trek" writers, who argued over everything from his potential romantic interests to what to do with his brother Kurn (Tony Todd). This led to some Worf episodes being better than others, and many of his moments in "The Next Generation" force him to be the straight man while everyone else gets goofy. He does get to have a lot of fun in "A Fistful of Datas," becoming an old west sheriff in a holodeck program, but mostly the great Worf episodes are on "Deep Space Nine," where he was given a lot more room to change the character. Heck, he even ended up writing a pilot for a Worf-centric spin-off series for Paramount, though it sadly never got made.
It's great that Dorn is positive about his time playing Worf, because it has taken up a lot of time in his life and career. He helped turn the character into more than just an interesting idea and make him three-dimensional, improving the entire Klingon culture in "Star Trek" while he was at it. Without Worf and Dorn, every "Star Trek" after the original series just wouldn't have been the same. Qapla', Mr. Dorn, Qapla'!