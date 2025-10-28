12 Best Crime Thrillers Of The 1980s, Ranked

Despite its placement on this list, there's an admittedly sound argument to be made that "Scarface" is the definitive crime thriller of the 1980s. This polarizing 1983 film (itself something of a stealth-remake of the equally controversial 1932 film of the same name) from director Brian De Palma and screenwriter Oliver Stone pushes the aesthetics of both the genre and the era at large to the limit, with sex, drugs, and violence trafficked in such high quantities throughout its narrative that it borders on irresponsible. And yet, with De Palma's stylish direction and a career-best performance from Al Pacino, "Scarface" is a messy masterpiece that spits at the feet of conventional sensibilities.

Pacino stars as Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who descends through the criminal underworld of Miami with the express intent of amassing as much power as possible, largely through controlling the illicit cocaine market. What follows is an epic of greed, paranoia, and excess that rivals the grand drama of a Shakespearean tragedy.

"Scarface" was far from a critical hit when it was released, an outcome many involved with the production were prepared for. Actor Steven Bauer, who played Manny Ribera in the film, recalled that Martin Scorsese predicted Hollywood would reject "Scarface" entirely for holding up a mirror to the town's own bad behavior. Stone, meanwhile, thought the story had been disastrously mangled by De Palma's direction. Others, particularly real Cuban immigrants, were understandably offended by the hostile implications made about their culture by the white creative team. Indeed, "Scarface" is a morally and at times even artistically questionable film — and yet, perhaps because nothing else like it has ever been made with the same earnestness, energy, and technical craft, it remains a peerless work of cinema.