Al Pacino's Scarface Is A Remake Of This Banned '30s Crime Movie

With its brutal slayings, heaps of cocaine, and final bloody showdown, Brian De Palma's "Scarface" has always had a notorious reputation. I recall watching it on TV as a kid, ears pricked for all the bad language I'd heard about in the playground at school, only to find out that most of it was dubbed: "This town is like a great big chicken, waiting to get plucked." Back when the movie was released in 1983, De Palma was forced to make cuts to avoid the dreaded X certificate and critics slammed it for its gore, profanity, xenophobia, misogyny, and nihilism. On top of that, it also caused uproar for its negative portrayal of Cuban immigrants, many of whom were honest hard-working folks fleeing to the United States to escape oppression at home. Perhaps all the controversy shouldn't have come as any surprise, because it was a remake of a crime classic that was banned in the 1930s.

Al Pacino proposed remaking Howard Hawks' "Scarface" after catching a screening in Los Angeles. The actor was going through a little rough patch at the beginning of the '80s, looking ill at ease in William Friedkin's controversial bomb "Cruising" and horribly miscast in "Author! Author!" Playing a modern update of Hawks' titular mobster was a welcome return to form for the star, who went big with his performance as Tony Montana, a Cuban-born ex-con who arrives in Florida and sets his sights on taking over the Miami underworld.

"Scarface" stood apart from other gangster movies by focusing on Cuban immigrants rather than setting the story in the more familiar world of Italian-Americans. Screenwriter Oliver Stone also switched the original's location from Chicago to Miami and updated the backdrop of Prohibition to the U.S. government's War on Drugs. The subject was close to Stone's heart at the time; he was struggling with his own cocaine addiction and decamped to Paris to write the screenplay and kick the habit, later declaring the Reagan administration's escalation against illegal substances "bull***t." Despite the controversy, "Scarface" still made decent money at the box office and is now regarded as one of De Palma's best movies, but the furore surrounding its content echoed the challenges faced by Howard Hawks and his producer, Howard Hughes, when they were trying to bring their original vision to the screen 50 years earlier.