All 20 Coen Brothers Movies, Ranked

To some readers, "No Country for Old Men" won't just be the best Coen Brothers movie ever made. Nor will it just be the best crime thriller or western they've ever seen. For many, "No Country for Old Men" is so well-written, gorgeously shot, unsettling, memorable, impactful, and perfectly cast, that it deserves to be in the conversation for the greatest movies ever made.

Appropriately, "No Country for Old Men" was something of a stroke of luck for the Coen Brothers. Having already been fans of the late novelist Cormac McCarthy, they were essentially handed the book a year before it was published and offered the chance to adapt it into a movie. For those who have yet to see or read it, "No Country for Old Men" is a modern-day western that follows three men whose lives are impacted by a lost cartel fortune. Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) absconds with the money when he finds it in the desert, knowing that he'll have to escape its rightful owners before he can rest easy with his wife; he's right, of course, as the almost supernaturally evil hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) has been contracted to retrieve the money by any means necessary. With all this violence suddenly cropping up at once in a small Texas county, it's up to Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) to prevent further bloodshed by investigating a crime spree so brutal, sophisticated, and relentless he can barely understand it.

Against a budget of $25 million, "No Country for Old Men" grossed over $171 million at the global box office. It tied Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will Be Blood" for most nominations at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008 and left the ceremonies with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Bardem.