The '80s were full of some of the most beloved movies of a generation, including everything from franchise blockbusters to one-off masterpieces. But for every movie throughout the decade that regularly gets widely celebrated, there are countless others of solid quality yet often outside of the spotlight. This can be from the movies not being commercial successes upon their initial release or just being overshadowed by more popular genre contemporaries. Whatever the reason for their oversight, these films are well-crafted and, above all, make for an entertaining time at the movies.

Fortunately, the test of time has proven kind to many movies that were initially overlooked, with many of them finding their adoring audiences years later. Whether they're cult classics or movies that just never quite hit the level of attention they deserved, these flicks are cinematic diamonds in the rough.

Here are the 15 most underrated movies of the 1980s, well worth a viewing and deserving of some more love.