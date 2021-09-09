Harrison Ford Called The Mosquito Coast His Best Film Role — Here's Why

When moviegoers think Harrison Ford, most probably think of Indiana Jones or Han Solo. If you're inclined to think outside the franchise box, your mind might also naturally drift toward Richard Kimble from "The Fugitive," which we previously spotlighted as one of Ford's best non-franchise roles. There are even people on this earth whose favorite movie of all time is "Air Force One," which featured Ford as the President, punching bad guys off his plane. It was one of a legion of "Die Hard" riffs that followed post-1988.

However, it's a role in a lesser-known 1986 film that Ford once cited as his favorite. Sure, you may recognize the title, "The Mosquito Coast." You may have seen the movie's VHS or DVD cover on the shelf back in the day, with Ford's sweaty, stubbly, bespectacled face staring back at you — his hair scraggly, his tropical shirt tattered. If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, you may have even watched "The Mosquito Coast" TV series, in which Justin Theroux takes on the starring role of Allie Fox, originally played by Ford.

Be honest, though: have you ever watched "The Mosquito Coast" film? It co-starred Helen Mirren, a young River Phoenix, and André Gregory of "My Dinner with Andre" fame. Peter Weir directed it, based on a novel by Paul Theroux, uncle of Justin Theroux. The movie was made on a budget of $25 million, but it only grossed $14 million at the box office. Despite being a financial flop that relatively few filmgoers have seen, here's why Ford was so enamored of "The Mosquito Coast" as an actor.