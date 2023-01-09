The Complexity Of The Mosquito Coast Came Naturally To Harrison Ford

Allie Fox isn't your ordinary Hollywood protagonist. It's tempting to pigeonhole the main character of "The Mosquito Coast" as a narrow-minded, arrogant, irritating jerk, but while the descriptions might be accurate, Allie's also remarkably charming, clever, and seems like a well-intentioned (if terrible) father. Throw in Harrison Ford's signature mix of on-screen crankiness and charisma, and you've got someone who isn't quite an anti-hero, but isn't a villain, either.

It'd be fair to describe Allie as a loving yet narcissistic family man who's desperate for his chance to play God — and too arrogant to admit when things spiral out of control — but it's still hard to convey just how charming Allie can be. After all, the man managed to convince an entire community that he was a savior-type figure. He convinced his family to trade the comforts of suburbia for a frontier lifestyle. Few roles seem so nuanced, and few actors can do them justice.

Apparently, though, Ford had a knack for becoming Allie. You'd be forgiven for assuming that it'd be tough to embody such a complex character, but as the actor told The Ringer in 2021, the process was relatively easy: