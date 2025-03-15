Kyle MacLachlan Thinks This David Lynch Movie Is The Best To Start With

"Blue Velvet" may have been a hit, but it wasn't universally praised in its time. Some film critics, most notably Roger Ebert, had a serious issue with the way Isabella Rossellini's character Dorothy was treated. There's a particularly brutal sequence early on where Dorothy is raped by the villainous Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper), as Jeffrey (MacLachlan) watches from inside her closet. Violence against women is a major recurring theme in Lynch's work, one that may have been at least partially inspired by a traumatic incident Lynch had as a child.

It's perhaps the aspect of Lynch's work that's most upsetting to watch, even if it became increasingly clear with each new movie of his that Lynch was exploring these female victims of sexual violence with compassion, not malice. Especially with his "Twin Peaks" follow-up film, "Fire Walk With Me," survivors of sexual assault have written a lot about how much they've seen themselves in Lynch's work and appreciate him for it. With "Blue Velvet" and "Twin Peaks" (and "Lost Highway," "Mulholland Drive," and "Inland Empire"), Lynch has never shied away from just how poorly women can be treated, regardless of how uncomfortable it is for the audience.

"Blue Velvet" also establishes a hallmark of Lynch's work: A depiction of an idyllic small town with something deeply evil lurking within it. Lynch has often been accused of being a cynic in this respect; that opening sequence of "Blue Velvet," with the shots of the lovely suburban town followed by the extreme close up on the rotting ear found in the grass, gave some viewers the idea that Lynch actually hates small-town American life and sees it all as a cheap facade.

I've always thought that was a misinterpretation. My take's always been that Lynch genuinely loves nice lawns and hot coffee and cherry pies (not to mention Flamin' Hot Cheetos). He's been focused not on exposing the suburban dream as fake, but in exploring how something so beautiful (like the nature in "Twin Peaks") and something so terrible (like the murder in "Twin Peaks") could exist side by side. It's an unanswerable question driving so much of Lynch's work, and it's with "Blue Velvet" that you can see it most clearly on display.