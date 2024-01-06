David Lynch Had One Dangerously Cheesy Request For His Cameo In The Fabelmans

Ah, David Lynch. There's no one quite like him. While casual viewers of his work often like to speculate that he's lived some dark tragic life, the more serious Lynch fans understand that his life outside of his art is fairly wholesome and charming. He makes such effectively dark movies because he's a good artist, not because there are any one-to-one parallels with some hidden trauma from his childhood.

These days, Lynch's chipper persona off-screen is a major part of why we love him. The guy's spent years giving lovely weather reports on his YouTube channel, excitedly remarking, "If you can believe it, it's a Friday once again!" every time another Friday comes around. His "What is David Working On Today?" web series, where he builds a bunch of seemingly mundane items and talks with great enthusiasm about them, is also filled with inspirational musings about our purpose in life and the value of creativity for creativity's sake.

And when it comes to his acting career, Lynch has always been generous in his approach. "When it comes to acting," he told Empire Magazine in a recent interview, "I've purposely tried to stay away from it, giving the likes of Harrison Ford and George Clooney a chance at their careers." We choose to interpret this statement 100% literally and urge Ford and Clooney to send him a thank you note as soon as possible.

Of course, the reason Empire Magazine asked him about his acting in the first place was because of his role in director Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans" as filmmaker John Ford. Lynch explained how he was initially hesitant to take the role — perhaps it should've gone to a struggling, more unestablished actor like Robert De Niro — but a tasty bag of Cheetos changed his mind.