The Surreal David Lynch Crime Thriller That Val Kilmer Regrets Passing On

Val Kilmer always wanted to be an actor, so he took his craft incredibly seriously. One of his earliest notable theater appearances was playing Hotspur in a 1981 production of Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Part 1." This led to his securing the role of Alan in a production of "The Slab Boys," wherein he acted opposite fellow future stars Kevin Bacon, Jackie Earle Haley, and Sean Penn. Kilmer was so devoted to "The Slab Boys" that he turned down a role in Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of "The Outsiders."

Some may see that as a foolish career decision, but Kilmer instead made his feature film debut in the 1984 Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker slapstick comedy "Top Secret!," one of the best comedies of all time. Kilmer has admitted, however, that he didn't have much fun making "Top Secret!" because he was still hung up on the fineries of his classical theater education. It seems that he was still sharply aware of his own career and only wanted to pursue the kinds of projects that interested him. "Top Secret!" proved that Kilmer was funny, and it was already evident that he was blisteringly handsome, so over the next two years, he would headline another notable comedy (Martha Coolidge's "Real Genius") and a high-profile military thriller (Tony Scott's "Top Gun").

It was around this time that Kilmer was approached by star director David Lynch about the possibility of playing an undisclosed part in his then-upcoming crime drama "Blue Velvet," only for Kilmer to turn down the offer. Indeed, in talking to Attitude Magazine back in 2005 (transcribed at the time by the Irish Examiner), Kilmer recalled turning down a lot of offers for reasons he, by then, could no longer recall. He also admitted that he regrets many of those refusals.