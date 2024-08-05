Why David Lynch, One Of Our Greatest Living Filmmakers, May Never Direct Again

When David Lynch revealed late last year in an interview that he'd been diagnosed with emphysema, it was hard not to prepare for the inevitable. The filmmaker's longtime affection for cigarettes had at long last irrevocably damaged his health, which would likely curtail his creative pursuits. The lung condition causes chronic shortness of breath, which, of course, is exacerbated by physical activity. Given that directing can be a very stressful job, what with budgets and deadlines and the uncertainty of human behavior that lies at the heart of all artistic collaborations, it felt like Lynch would probably have to alter his creative process for his health's sake.

In a new interview with Sight and Sound, Lynch revealed that his emphysema has progressed to the point that he's "homebound whether I like it or not." Covid is a particular concern for the 78-year-old filmmaker, as any respiratory ailment would make it even harder for him to breathe — which is already a labor for him. "I can't go out," he told the magazine. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

This is a bummer, but it is far from the end for Lynch. He still has some irons in the fire, and, for the most part, seems pretty enthused about these projects.