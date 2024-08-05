Why David Lynch, One Of Our Greatest Living Filmmakers, May Never Direct Again
When David Lynch revealed late last year in an interview that he'd been diagnosed with emphysema, it was hard not to prepare for the inevitable. The filmmaker's longtime affection for cigarettes had at long last irrevocably damaged his health, which would likely curtail his creative pursuits. The lung condition causes chronic shortness of breath, which, of course, is exacerbated by physical activity. Given that directing can be a very stressful job, what with budgets and deadlines and the uncertainty of human behavior that lies at the heart of all artistic collaborations, it felt like Lynch would probably have to alter his creative process for his health's sake.
In a new interview with Sight and Sound, Lynch revealed that his emphysema has progressed to the point that he's "homebound whether I like it or not." Covid is a particular concern for the 78-year-old filmmaker, as any respiratory ailment would make it even harder for him to breathe — which is already a labor for him. "I can't go out," he told the magazine. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."
This is a bummer, but it is far from the end for Lynch. He still has some irons in the fire, and, for the most part, seems pretty enthused about these projects.
David Lynch 'absolutely loved' smoking, 'but in the end, it bit' him
Lynch spoke with Sight and Sound to promote the release of "Cellophane Memories," the third LP he's recorded with the singer Chrystabell (one bittersweet note for Lynch fans: This album features posthumous contributions from composer Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away two years ago). He's also still trying to get "Snootworld," an animated film he's been working on for two decades with "Edward Scissorhands" screenwriter Caroline Thompson, financed. Though Netflix recently turned down the project, it's encouraging to know he's still pushing forward with it.
There's also "Antelope Don't Run Here Anymore," his sci-fi screenplay that, as journalist Kristine McKenna wrote in Lynch's 2018 memoir "Room to Dream," "braids threads from 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Inland Empire' into a narrative fantasia that incorporates space aliens, talking animals, and a beleaguered musician named Pinky; it's impressed everyone who's read it as one of the best scripts Lynch has ever written."
Lynch told Sight and Sound that he'd direct remotely from home if it were feasible, so this isn't necessarily the end of his filmmaking career. It's just going to be different from here on out. To Lynch's credit, he's brutally honest about his situation and how it came to pass. As he told the magazine:
"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it, and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things; nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit."
This news is a bummer, but if you've seen the 2016 documentary "David Lynch: The Art Life" (currently streaming on The Criterion Channel), you know he's got plenty of creative outlets to keep him busy at home.