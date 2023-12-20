David Lynch Smoked 16 Cigars In One Day For His Fabelmans Cameo

In real life, cigarettes and cigars are a nasty vice that assail the olfactory nerve with a thick, pungent odor capable of leaving clothes, car interiors, and whole rooms smelling like ashtrays. They're also incredibly addictive and, when one's habit stretches out over decades, ruinous to an individual's health.

In movies, however, they're instant atmosphere machines that can, when wielded by an actor who knows how to smoke with style, heighten a character's sense of sophistication or sex appeal. Marlene Dietrich defined pre-code cinematic carnality with her wickedly sensuous French inhale in "Shanghai Express," while Humphrey Bogart conveyed marrow-deep weariness with every heavy exhale in "Casablanca." As for cigars, conjure up an image of Edward G. Robinson, and you'll invariably see the sawed-off star with a stogie clenched between his sausage-thick fingers.

Though the entire world has long been tragically aware of how deadly a nicotine addiction can be, films and television shows have only moderately backed off on their depiction of smoking. Over the last ten years, we've seen some of the industry's biggest stars (Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett) puff away in front of the camera. For parents desperate to impress upon their children the dangers of smoking (and vaping), this isn't a terrific state of affairs. But even when we're not talking about an era-specific indulgence, there's often a sound dramatic reason for these actors' characters to partake. And, as ever, when the performer is an experienced smoker, they can make the deleterious pastime look so damn cool.

Just ask legendary filmmaker David Lynch, who's rarely glimpsed without a smoldering cigarette in his midst. This is a man who loves to smoke (or loved to, at least). So when he was asked to suck down an alarming number of cigars whilst portraying John Ford in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," he leapt at the opportunity.