10 Best Julia Garner Movies And TV Shows Ranked

Are you watching?

If you are, you'd notice that Julia Garner is on a fairly remarkable run in the world of film and television. The 31-year-old actor's career has been on a steady rise since she became one of the breakout stars of the Jason Bateman Netflix crime thriller "Ozark," stealing entire episodes as the complex and tragic Missouri petty crook Ruth Langmore.

Her work earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as further work with Netflix and other streamers. In 2025, however, she surfed her way to the silver screen with two back-to-back summer hits — Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and Zach Cregger's "Weapons."

At this rate, it seems as though Garner is primed for a career-defining role in the near future — perhaps in the upcoming FX true crime, crypto scandal drama "The Altruists." Before she wins any more Emmys, we want to take a look at the first decade or so of her career to celebrate our favorite Julia Garner performances so far.