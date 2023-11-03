The Royal Hotel Is The Best Movie You Didn't Get Around To Watching Last Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: director Kitty Green and star Julia Garner keep the bad times rolling in "The Royal Hotel," the late, great William Friedkin says goodbye with one last banger in "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," and Maggie Betts' "The Burial" delivers a very different kind of courtroom drama.)

Oftentimes, there can be a certain kind of temptation with columns like these. In our enthusiasm to shine a light on the under-seen gems that not enough viewers may be aware of, writers like yours truly can go a little too far in singing the praises of movies that were never meant to be held up as "perfect" or "award-worthy" in the first place — whatever your definition of those highly subjective terms may be. Beyond the fact that evaluating art through such binaries is as harmful and reductive as it gets (movies are more than their Rotten Tomatoes scores or perceived prestige!), there's a whole world of cinema out there where the messiness in the margins hits harder than any slickly-made crowd-pleaser with no obvious flaws ever can. That's not a statement on quality, mind you, but an acknowledgement that storytelling is about the tension between where form and function meet. Life doesn't give us exactly what we want at all times, so why should our entertainment?

All this preamble is to say that, with October over, I found myself drawn to an even quieter, less flashy, and altogether more under-appreciated class of films than usual. These three movies represent the kind of solid, meat-and-potatoes filmmaking that's fallen by the wayside. That's what makes them all the more essential.