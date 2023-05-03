Jamie Foxx Is 'Feeling Blessed' In First Public Statement Following Hospitalization
The strange saga of Jamie Foxx's serious "medical complication" may be coming to a happy close.
The Academy Award-winning star of "Ray" has reportedly been hospitalized since April 12, but it appears that his mysteriously lengthy stay may be soon coming to an end. Alarms went up when, over the weekend, Foxx's friend Charlie Mack took to Instagram to post, "I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!" Given that the actor's precise condition has not been disclosed for nearly a month, this was legitimate cause for concern. Foxx is far from media shy. Put a camera in front of him, and he could effortlessly, hilariously put an end to the speculation.
Obviously, this is none of our business. Anyone with a lick of sense could compile a list of the many ailments that would preclude Foxx, a month out from falling ill, from assuring us that he is okay -– even if he is on the mend.
Fortunately, according to his official Instagram account, Foxx is on the road to recovery. And in the absence of any substantive news, we'll take good all the good news we can get.
Looking for a Foxx resurgence
On Wednesday afternoon, Foxx took to IG to announce that he has seen the multitude of well-wishes, and is feeling the gratitude. "Appreciate all the love," he posted. "Feeling blessed." Emojis of clasped hands, a heart and, of course, a fox accompanied his statement.
Foxx also threw some love to Nick Cannon, who will assume Foxx's hosting duties for the game show "Beat Shazam" while the actor recovers. "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon," he said. "See u all soon." A fox and heart emoji ensued.
This entire episode has been baffling to anyone who's followed Foxx's career. He's one of the most tirelessly inventive entertainers of his generation. Like Jack Benny, Robin Williams, and Eddie Murphy before him, Foxx is one of those comedic performers who primes you to laugh just by stepping in front of the camera. He's a willing talk show guest, and a champion trash talker. He's also an innately talented mimic who can convey the humanity of the people he's imitating. He's Rich Little with soul. Can he be cruel? Absolutely. But when you're operating at Foxx's level, and you want to throw some elbows, you best not miss.
I would hate to live in a world absent this singularly brilliant human being. Get well, Jamie. You've miles to go before you say something nice about Emmitt and ... wrap it up.