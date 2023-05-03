Jamie Foxx Is 'Feeling Blessed' In First Public Statement Following Hospitalization

The strange saga of Jamie Foxx's serious "medical complication" may be coming to a happy close.

The Academy Award-winning star of "Ray" has reportedly been hospitalized since April 12, but it appears that his mysteriously lengthy stay may be soon coming to an end. Alarms went up when, over the weekend, Foxx's friend Charlie Mack took to Instagram to post, "I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!" Given that the actor's precise condition has not been disclosed for nearly a month, this was legitimate cause for concern. Foxx is far from media shy. Put a camera in front of him, and he could effortlessly, hilariously put an end to the speculation.

Obviously, this is none of our business. Anyone with a lick of sense could compile a list of the many ailments that would preclude Foxx, a month out from falling ill, from assuring us that he is okay -– even if he is on the mend.

Fortunately, according to his official Instagram account, Foxx is on the road to recovery. And in the absence of any substantive news, we'll take good all the good news we can get.