The Lawsuit Over Netflix's Inventing Anna Miniseries Explained

Netflix scored itself a huge streaming hit with the miniseries "Inventing Anna," which followed the story of Anna Delvey, a con artist who worked her way up the high-end social scene in New York City. Much of the series, which hails from mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, was fictionalized but was ultimately based on a May 2018 New York Magazine article. However, the elements of the series that the streaming service chose to keep intact may have landed them in hot water.

As reported by The Wrap, former Vanity Fair journalist Rachel Williams is now suing Netflix for defamation. Williams was played in the show by Katie Lowes but, rather importantly, her name, occupation, and other key details were not changed. But the lawsuit alleges that the elements that were fictionalized did actual damage to her real name.

"Netflix purposely used my real name, and real aspects of my life, to create a totally false and defamatory characterization of me," Williams said in a statement. "The truth matters and portraying real people requires real responsibility. I am filing this lawsuit to hold Netflix accountable for its deliberate recklessness."

So what exactly is Williams suing for? What is she hoping to gain? And how likely is it that she is going to win her case? Let's dig in.