Why Pedro Pascal Left Zach Cregger's Weapons

"Weapons" has been met with great reviews out of the gate. The film picks up in a small town after all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanishes on the same night at exactly the same time. The community is then left to question who — or what — is behind their disappearance.

Frustrating though it may have been, it's not hard to see why Zach Cregger had to start over. For one, many actors' schedules got thrown out of whack thanks to the 2023 strikes, as the Writers Guild of America also went on strike that year. When the dust settled, it was a mad scramble for talent and schedules. Pedro Pascal committed to playing Reed Richards in Marvel's "Fantastic Four: First Steps," which also stars Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, somewhat ironically. The actor also had his continued work on HBO's "The Last of Us" and the upcoming film "The Mandalorian & Grogu." Fitting this horror flick into his busy schedule just wasn't in the cards.

Beyond the scheduling nightmare with a lead actor, there's chemistry to consider. Pascal is a different actor from Josh Brolin, and pairing him with Garner wasn't what the director had in mind. So, he just had to piece together a new cast. Despite the scramble, everything worked out as Cregger now has another critical hit to his name, thanks in no small part to the great cast he put together. Who knows? Maybe Pascal and Cregger can find a way to reunite in the future, be it on the director's forthcoming "Resident Evil" reboot or something else entirely. They're both likely not going anywhere anytime soon.

"Weapons" is in theaters now.