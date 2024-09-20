Apartment 7A Review: This Rosemary's Baby Prequel Is So Boring It's Scary

Earlier this year, "The First Omen" arrived in theaters, offering us a prequel to the 1976 Satanic horror pic "The Omen." In theory, this sounded like a bad idea: a lazy way to cash-in on brand awareness without offering anything new to the horror genre. But surprise, surprise! "The First Omen" turned out to be surprisingly good, especially for a studio mandated horror prequel. It may not have set the box office on fire, but in the sturdy hands of filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson, "The First Omen" was smart, captivating, and most of all, scary. Now, here comes "Apartment 7A," which is following a similar formula: It's another prequel to a devil-themed horror classic, in this case Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby." My knee-jerk reaction was to be skeptical to this entire endeavour, but I was also skeptical about "The First Omen," and that turned out to be a wonderful surprise. Could it happen again?

Sadly, lightning has not struck twice, and "Apartment 7A" is everything I feared "The First Omen" would be. It's bland, it's unscary, and worst of all, it's pointless. To be fair, "Apartment 7A" has much bigger shoes to fill. "The Omen" is a fun horror movie, but it's also kind of silly and trashy (in an enjoyable way). "Rosemary's Baby," in contrast, is one of the greatest horror movies of all time — an elegant, perfect film that expertly draws you into its story. Polanski, remaining very faithful to Ira Levin's novel, crafted a horror movie that's almost deceptively simple and stripped-down — aside from some dream sequences (that aren't actual dream sequences, they're really happening!), "Rosemary's Baby" keeps traditional horror imagery off screen.

And yet, through the power of suggestion ("He has his father's eyes!"), the film is terrifying. Much of the horror arises not so much through the threat of the supernatural, but from the way the main character, Mia Farrow's Rosemary Woodhouse, is mercilessly gaslit by literally everyone around her, including her husband, through almost the entire film. "Rosemary's Baby" also makes us complicit in that gaslighting: in hindsight, we know that Rosemary was correct — her neighbors were Satanists and her husband was in league with them. But the film, and Farrow's performance, both work hard to make us question everything. I rewatched "Rosemary's Baby" in preparation for "Apartment 7A," and was particularly struck at how Farrow plays the lead role, especially as the film draws to its chilling conclusion: when she rattles off the evil conspiracy she thinks is building against her, she sounds crazy, even though she's right.

"Apartment 7A" contains none of this elegance. "The First Omen" benefited from wisely inventing a new main character to follow, which in effect kept things surprising. Sure, having seen "The Omen," we knew where the story was headed, but the path to get there was shrouded in mystery. That's not the case for "Apartment 7A," which focuses on a character from "Rosemary's Baby" whose fate is pretty well established. Who is this movie for, exactly? People who haven't even heard of "Rosemary's Baby"? That can't be the case, as "Apartment 7A" is loaded with callbacks to Polanski's classic. But the only way anything here really packs a punch is if you've never seen the film that inspired it.