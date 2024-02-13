Mia Farrow Had An Unexpectedly Pleasant Run-In With The Devil During Rosemary's Baby

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, it's always refreshing to hear about an actress having a non-traumatizing on-set experience filming a sensitive scene — even if that experience comes via the most unlikely of projects. Mia Farrow's time on "Rosemary's Baby" certainly wasn't all sunshine and roses, but in a 2014 Vice interview, the actress and activist described an oddly cordial and borderline silly experience she had shooting one of the film's most horrifying scenes.

In the retrospective, Farrow went into detail about shooting the movie's devilish conception scene, a harrowing horror sequence in which Rosemary is drugged and raped by a demonic presence. Even if we were to set aside the fact that the movie's director, Roman Polanski, remains a fugitive from the law for his own assault and drugging charges (which we shouldn't!), the inciting incident in "Rosemary's Baby" simply looks like it would be a terrifying ordeal to film. Yet Farrow remembers the day with a sense of humor, especially when it came to a devilish co-star who was as polite as could be after filming wrapped.

"This is a funny story," Farrow told Vice. "A guy gets on top of me with — he has vertical contact lenses on and he's, his skin — I mean he's the devil." Farrow said she had a few lines to deliver "while he's grinding away on top of me." The performer in question was "Bonanza" and "Perry Mason" actor Clay Tanner, despite a persistent myth that Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey played the role (a myth started by LaVey himself).