15 Movies Like American Pie
Teen sex comedies have been popular amongst the youth of America for over half a century, but there's no denying that "American Pie" defined the genre for an entire generation of moviegoers. Released in 1999, it revolves around four teenage boys (Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Chris Klein, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, respectively) who make a pact to lose their virginity by the end of the school year, so that they don't have to go off to college without a little experience under their belt. Of course, things don't go exactly as planned.
"American Pie" gave us so many memorable moments, from Biggs' sweet yet unsavory encounter with the titular pie to Jennifer Coolidge's career-defining performance as Stifler's mom. It was a massive success at the box office, earning back its paltry $11 million budget 20 times over, and it generated several sequels and spinoffs, ensuring that the "American Pie" legacy was secured. But if you're looking for other similar films, either the ones that paved the way for "American Pie" or the ones that followed in its wake, we've got a handful of excellent options to keep the party going.
Here are the best movies like "American Pie" that will deliver some raunchy laughs.
Superbad
"American Pie" launched its young actors into superstardom (for a time, at least), and the same could be said about "Superbad," which took Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Emma Stone to the big time. The 2007 comedy revolves around two best friends (Cera and Hill), who — like the boys in "American Pie" — are dead-set on losing their virginity before they head off to college, preferably at the biggest party of the year. But as they embark on their mission, along with their dorky friend Fogel (Mintz-Plasse), they end up taking a few unexpected twists and turns along the way.
With its brash, over-the-top sense of humor and finely-tuned supporting turns from several comedians, including Bill Hader and Seth Rogen, at the top of their game, "Superbad" became the definitive teen comedy of the decade. The production was a long time in coming, too, as it was first written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen when they were just teenagers. Rogen himself had originally planned on playing Hill's part, but he had aged out of it by the time that they were finally able to make their teen pet project a reality — and Hill had to fight hard to be considered for the role. But it was worth all the trouble in the end.
Booksmart
What "Superbad" did for teen boy comedy, "Booksmart" did for teen girl comedy and then some. Directed by Olivia Wilde, "Booksmart" stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two recent high school graduates who, upon realizing that they've been so focused on getting into good colleges that they somehow forgot to have the quintessential high school experiences, decide to have one epic night of partying. These two girls are going to try to condense an entire four years worth of mischief into the single night before graduation, and if they weren't such overachievers, we wouldn't think they could manage it.
What follows is a wild ride as they party hop from an over-the-top yacht soiree hosted by the sweet but utterly oblivious Jared (Skyler Gisondo) to a murder mystery gathering brought to you by the theater kids (who else?). Watching these two straight-laced teens unleash their wild side is fun, but their realization that all this time it was possible to let their hair down and still get into a good college is what gives "Booksmart" its added poignancy. The best friends are an island unto themselves, but slowly over the course of the movie they begin to see their classmates as fully realized humans in their own right.
Easy A
A comedic, modern spin on "The Scarlet Letter," "Easy A" is best known these days for launching Emma Stone's career into the stratosphere. Here, she plays a quirky teenage girl who agrees to lie so that people will believe that her gay friend (Dan Byrd) slept with her — a falsehood that leads to a fairly lucrative side hustle, since words get out that boys at her school will pay her to pretend that she had sex with them. It's basically sex work without any actual work, although it does deliver a pretty substantial hit to her reputation.
But rather than back down, Olive decides to lean into her new status as the school hussy, emblazoning a scarlet A on her new, extremely dress code-unfriendly bustier. "Easy A" is a classic thanks to the stunning comedic performance from Emma Stone in the lead role, but the film has plenty of other standouts, namely Patricia Arquette and Stanley Tucci as Olive's devastatingly cool parents and Amanda Bynes as her hellishly Christian classmate who leads the witchhunt against her.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
When it comes to high school kids trying to figure out sex in a desperate bid to feel grown-up, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is basically the prototype. It's an ensemble piece that revolves around a group of teens, connected to one another through friendship, blood, and romantic relationships, coming of age in the early 1980s. They're eager to jump into an exciting new world, but quickly learn that adulthood comes fast enough — especially for Mike (Robert Romanus) and Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who end up expecting after one night of sex.
Directed by Amy Heckerling (who would later become famous for the 1990s teen classic "Clueless") and written by Cameron Crowe (whose film "Almost Famous" developed a cult following), "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" has the rare privilege of being helmed by two creatives who intuitively understand the teen experience, and it shows in the film's empathy for all of its characters, made up of an outstanding ensemble cast.
Eurotrip
Ah, "Eurotrip," the "American Pie" for teens who want a bit of culture with their sex comedy. After his high school graduation and still reeling from the revelation that his longterm girlfriend had been cheating on him with a punk rocker (played, delightfully, by Matt Damon), Scotty decides to spend the summer before college backpacking through Europe to confess his love to his German penpal.
While he and his friends make it to Europe mostly without incident, they're faced with a seemingly endless stream of misadventures featuring all of the most egregious European stereotypes, from a run-in with English football hooligans to a sobering detour into (gasp) Eastern Europe. Not all of the gags in "Eurotrip" have aged particularly well — okay, most of them haven't, and "American Pie" has that problem too — but isn't that the mark of a good teen sex comedy? The wild hijinks of the ugly American teenager gallivanting across Europe is too charmingly obnoxious to resist.
The Girl Next Door
File "The Girl Next Door" under the category of movies that were let down by their marketing campaign. Trailers led viewers to expect a raunchy sex comedy, when what they actually got was a surprisingly endearing teen rom-com that just happens to almost entirely revolve around sex. Emile Hirsch stars as Matthew Kidman, a reserved high school senior dreaming of the day when he can attend Georgetown University and begin his actual life (if he can rustle up the funds for tuition, that is). But his life changes when the beautiful Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) moves in next door.
The two have instant chemistry, but their burgeoning relationship has a wrench thrown into it when Matthew learns that Danielle used to be an adult film star, which intimidates him just as much as it excites him. She's trying to leave that world behind, but the loose threads of her former life threaten to pull her back in — unless Matthew can come to her rescue. With shades of "Risky Business," "The Girl Next Door" is as sweet as it is titillating.
The Edge of Seventeen
Finally, girls are allowed to make disastrous romantic decisions in high school too! "The Edge of Seventeen" stars Hailee Steinfeld in one of her best roles, playing the awkward, mildly anti-social Nadine, who's had exactly one friend in her entire life: Krista, played by Haley Lu Richardson. But things get significantly more complicated between them when Nadine discovers that Krista has been secretly dating her older brother, the popular jock Darian (Blake Jenner). So if Nadine is feeling a little unmoored by this sudden revelation, that's understandable.
Slightly less so is her questionable choice to send a raunchy message to her high school crush Nick (Alexander Calvert), which leads to ... well, complications. Hailee Steinfeld is utterly winning in the lead role, which is empowering in how thoroughly it allows teenage girls to be messy, horny, and impulsive, traits normally relegated to their male counterparts. One of the best female-led teen comedies Hollywood has ever produced, "The Edge of Seventeen" carves out space for girls who exist between the binary of nerd and cheerleader.
Blockers
"Blockers" is basically a gender-swapped "American Pie," with a group of teenage girls make the decision that they're all going to lose their virginity on prom night. But there's one major difference between the two films, and that's the role of the parents. In "American Pie," the parental figures range from Eugene Levy's befuddled but broadly supportive dad character to Jennifer Coolidge as a sex-crazed MILF. But in "Blockers," somehow the parents manage to take center stage, as they desperately attempt to prevent their sweet little angels from bespoiling themselves. (Are there gender-based double standards at play here? You betcha.)
In fact, although the plot generally resembles "American Pie," the narrative actually focuses far more on the plight of the parents, as they struggle against the passage of time and eventually learn to accept the fact that their daughters are autonomous people and they're going to have to relinquish control sooner or later. A broad comedy with excellent performances from both its adult cast (which features Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena) and its teen stars (Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, and Geraldine Viswanathan).
Bottoms
If you're looking for "American Pie" meets "Fight Club," we know two things for certain. You're a very strange person, and "Bottoms" is the movie for you. It revolves around the sapphic machinations of two misfit high school lesbians, PJ and Josie (played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, respectively), who hatch a plot to create a self-defense group for women. This will attract the cheerleaders they have crushes on, they believe, who they'll then be able to seduce. We can see absolutely no flaws in this plan.
Its satirical qualities poke fun at the genre, but it also features winning enough performances that it's enjoyable to watch in its own right, without irony. In addition to the finely-tuned comedic turns from Sennott and Edebiri, it has some gems from the male members of its cast, Nicholas Galitzine (who would later rise to fame with "Red, White, and Royal Blue") and, remarkably, former football player Marshawn Lynch.
Yes God Yes
It's hard enough to be dealing with all the raging hormones that go along with being a teenager — adding the crippling guilt of a religious upbringing is just the cherry on top of the puberty sundae. "Yes God Yes" is a throwback to the 1990s, with "Stranger Things" star Natalia Dyer playing Alice, a sheltered Catholic schoolgirl who discovers sex and its resulting shame the old-fashioned way: Through internet AOL chatrooms. You see, back in the '90s, the internet was like the Wild West, and a teenage girl could casually have cyber sex with a stranger — could be a fellow teen, could be a 43-year-old creep — and it was somehow fine and normal.
But "Yes God Yes" is not just a look back at the profoundly embarrassing experience of having a sexual awakening as a teenager, but also a cheeky takedown of the hypocrisy of the Christian teen youth scene, which punishes its members for alleged impurity while its leaders engage in the exactly same behavior on the sly.
The To Do List
Set in the horniest of all teen decades, the 1990s, "The To Do List" is the rare sex comedy told exclusively from the female perspective. Like the boys in "American Pie," the bookish Brandy (Aubrey Plaza) wants to be a little bit more sexually experienced before she heads off to college. And like any Type A personality, she makes a list of all the raunchy, depraved acts she'd like to commit before the fall semester, culminating in sex with Rusty (Scott Porter), the college guy she has a crush on.
But of course, things don't turn out exactly as she planned. Her friends are less than supportive when she actually begins to check boxes off her list (albeit with some of the boys they happen to like), and Rusty turns out to be kind of a disappointment. Hey, it's not the destination, but the journey, and she ends up achieving her goal of feeling more prepared for college, sexually speaking. Let's hear it for sex positivity!
No Hard Feelings
After years of stagnation, as teenagers as a demographic have become seemingly less interested in sex, "No Hard Feelings" came rushing in like a cannon ball to revive the genre (especially in movie theaters, as so many comedies are increasingly relegated to streaming). It stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a woman in her early 30s living in a state of arrested development, unable to afford to stay in the touristy vacation town she grew up in, but unwilling to leave. She has an opportunity to turn everything around, however, when she sees an unusual ad put out by a wealthy couple seeking someone to deflower their teen son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he leaves for college. (Extremely normal behavior.)
Although "No Hard Feelings" has its raunchy moments — including an unforgettable nude beach scene — it's also unexpectedly sweet, as a genuine friendship between Maddie and Percy develops. The film resists the urge to force an awkward romance between the two, instead making them buddies who connect on an emotional level and help one another to mature. Is "No Hard Feelings" the ultimate enlightened teen sex comedy? Perhaps.
Not Another Teen Movie
Although "Not Another Teen Movie" pays more homage to films like "She's All That" and "Varsity Blues," there are still hints of "American Pie" peppered throughout this teen film parody. It stars Chris Evans as a jock who makes a bet that he can turn any girl at his high school into a prom queen, but he's thrown for a loop when his friends pick his target — an artsy girl who wears overalls and her hair in a ponytail. Clearly, he's got his work cut out for him.
Released in the space between the golden age of raunchy teen spoofs ("Scary Movie") and its nadir ("Vampires Suck"), "Not Another Teen Movie" is fresh enough to plenty of laughs at the genre's expense. It even has a full recreation of one of the detention scenes from "The Breakfast Club" and a pre-prom dance number. What more could you ask for?
Road Trip
In the immediate aftermath of "American Pie," studios were scrambling to recreate its success amongst the younger demographics, and one of their most well-known efforts was 2000's "Road Trip." It stars Breckin Meyer as Josh, a college student who ends up embarking on a cross-country road trip after his roommate accidentally mails a sex tape of Josh and Beth (Amy Smart) to Josh's long-distance girlfriend Tiffany (Rachel Blanchard).
His plan is to intercept the tape before Tiffany can watch it and learn of his infidelity. (Also, quick reminder, he is the protagonist of the film and we are supposed to be at least somewhat rooting for him to succeed.) With a likeable supporting cast that includes Seann William Scott (of "American Pie" fame) and DJ Qualls, "Road Trip" somehow manages to go past reprehensible and circle all the way back around to endearing — a true test of the successful teen sex comedy.
Can't Hardly Wait
"American Pie" showcased one of the major rite of passage experiences for many high school students — losing their virginity. "Can't Hardly Wait," on the other hand, gave us a look at another: The last high school blowout party before everyone heads off to college. For Preston (Ethan Embry), however, it's more than just a chance to say goodbye to his former classmates after graduation. He's a man on a mission. After learning that Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt, the girl he's had a crush on for years, has finally broken up with her jock boyfriend, he spends the night trying to confess his love to her. (Unfortunately, he's not the only one — even her own cousin tries to proposition her.)
Like "American Pie," "Can't Hardly Wait" succeeds largely because of all its quirky side characters, from Seth Green's embarrassingly white hip-hop wannabe to Charlie Korsmo's nerd hell-bent on revenge against the jocks. Plus, the film is packed with its generation's rising stars — Peter Facinelli, Jerry O'Connell, Jason Segel, and Selma Blair all make appearances.