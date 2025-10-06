15 Movies Like American Pie

Teen sex comedies have been popular amongst the youth of America for over half a century, but there's no denying that "American Pie" defined the genre for an entire generation of moviegoers. Released in 1999, it revolves around four teenage boys (Jason Biggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Chris Klein, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, respectively) who make a pact to lose their virginity by the end of the school year, so that they don't have to go off to college without a little experience under their belt. Of course, things don't go exactly as planned.

"American Pie" gave us so many memorable moments, from Biggs' sweet yet unsavory encounter with the titular pie to Jennifer Coolidge's career-defining performance as Stifler's mom. It was a massive success at the box office, earning back its paltry $11 million budget 20 times over, and it generated several sequels and spinoffs, ensuring that the "American Pie" legacy was secured. But if you're looking for other similar films, either the ones that paved the way for "American Pie" or the ones that followed in its wake, we've got a handful of excellent options to keep the party going.

Here are the best movies like "American Pie" that will deliver some raunchy laughs.