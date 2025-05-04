10 Best Hailee Steinfeld Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

In 2010, the world was introduced to a new star who would soon become unavoidable in Hollywood: Hailee Steinfeld. Though she had made her screen debut a year earlier with the short film "She's A Fox," after her breakthrough role in "True Grit" in 2010, she has gone on to become one of the biggest young stars in the entertainment industry across film, television, and music — and she's not even 30 years old. It helps that Steinfeld grew up in Los Angeles, but it wasn't long until her undeniable talent was recognized by her future collaborators.

In the 15 years since her feature-length debut in "True Grit," Steinfeld has gone from an up-and-comer to an established name in the industry, as evidenced by her appearance in Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" as second in billing only to Michael B. Jordan. In that span of time, she's taken on plenty of coveted roles in showbiz, from putting her stamp on Juliet Capulet in Carlo Carlei's "Romeo & Juliet," to becoming one of fans' favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye's protege, Kate Bishop.

If you've somehow missed the hype train for Steinfeld and want to learn more about her repertoire, we've rounded up some of the most essential movies and TV shows in her career so far. Whether it's lending her voice to a big franchise or stealing scenes as a supporting player in major motion pictures, there's no doubt that once you've seen Steinfeld act, you won't be able to forget about her.

Here are the 10 best Hailee Steinfeld movies and TV shows to seek out.