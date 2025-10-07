10 Best HBO Max Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

The world just keeps getting stranger but we fortunately have plenty of distractions or models on how to deal with it all, thanks to television. And if we look toward the empire of HBO, there's an abundance of stories of resilience, shared humanity, and a willingness to laugh through the madness. Whether it's the catharsis of watching the wealthy elite destroy themselves with their own bad decisions or the competent optimism of frontline workers trying to save lives, this year's storytelling reflected a world in flux — and offered meaningful ways to navigate it.

Despite continued industry shakeups in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the union strikes regarding 2024's labor disputes, the artistry is still here with a vengeance. When looking at some of the best HBO series this year, audiences were given a feast of ambitious visuals, unforgettable performances, razor-sharp writing, and bold creative swings that prove prestige TV is alive and well.

Yes, there's still too much to watch — and yes, finding the gems takes time. But that's where we come in. /Film has watched it all, argued it out, and pulled together a list of the 10 best HBO shows of the year (so far). Consider it your guide to what's worth your time — and what might just help you face whatever's next.