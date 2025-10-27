It: Welcome To Derry Is The First Stephen King Adaptation Where No One Is Truly Safe

Watch out for the red balloon: This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 1, "The Pilot."

"It: Welcome to Derry" is a Pennywise (Bill Skarsgǻrd) origin story that's technically based on Stephen King's "It." In practice, though, it's only beholden to the rough historical timeline of the titular monster, as established in Andy Muschietti's "It" films and King's novel. This leaves a lot for the show to play with and interpret as it pleases ... and "The Pilot" proves that the show intends to do just that. How? By almost casually killing nearly every member of the show's version of the Losers Club.

After the episode has spent its early moments subjecting poor, doomed Matty (Miles Ekhardt) to the worst hitchhiking experience imaginable, it spends considerable time setting up what seems to be the show's version of the monster-fighting kid team from "It Chapter One." In fact, Lilly (Clara Stack), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), and tagalong little sister Suze (Hunter Storm Baker) get so much attention and characterization that it's easy to forget It won't be defeated until the events of "It Chapter Two" ... and therefore is going to win this round no matter what.

The episode sets up the new kid team for so long that when the demon baby form It used to kill Matty returns in the grand finale at the movie theater, it's genuinely shocking. Even more shocking is the fact that It goes on to graphically slaughter Teddy, Phil, and Suze, leaving only Lilly and young projectionist Ronnie (Amanda Christine) for later. In one fell swoop, "It: Welcome to Derry" establishes itself as the one King adaptation that has the opportunity to be truly unpredictable — and it's great.