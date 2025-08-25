Peacemaker Season 2's Justice Gang Cameo Explained By DC's James Gunn

As I recently explained, retcons have existed in comic book storytelling for numerous decades. It's a device that has allowed new creative teams to take pre-established characters in new directions without necessitating an entire remake or reboot of continuity. In other words, it's a narrative shortcut. It's also a signal for new readers to jump onboard an ongoing title, a device which allows them to learn the essentials of what they need to know and get up to speed as quickly as possible.

After the Marvel Cinematic Universe successfully adapted the way comic book characters function on the page — having the ability to weave in and out of solo and group stories — it was only a matter of time before other comic book narrative devices showed up. It just so happens that James Gunn, writer/director and co-CEO of DC Studios, has been the first to use several such devices with his first couple major DC Universe projects. Where "Superman" adopted the device of letting viewers jump right into the heart of a story already in motion, the premiere of "Peacemaker" season 2 used the retcon, showing a scene from the end of the first season which originally featured the DC Extended Universe's Justice League, now replaced by the DCU's Justice Gang.

While the question of the continuity of "Peacemaker" now being set in the DCU was answered by that single retcon, another question remains: Why did Gunn bother to bring "Peacemaker" over to the DCU in the first place? Wouldn't the character's ties to the DCEU, including his initial appearance in "The Suicide Squad," make such a transition more of a headache than it was worth? According to a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Gunn appears to have a pretty practical viewpoint on all of those issues and then some. While there are little references and other retcons peppered throughout "Peacemaker" season 2 which help firmly establish its DCU shift, in Gunn's mind, it was specifically the Justice Gang cameo which needed to be addressed and retconned up top in order to make the transition official.