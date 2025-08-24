Peacemaker Season 2 Makes The DCU's Justice Gang More Powerful Than Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1, "The Ties That Grind."

Following up on an acclaimed superhero show's first season is one thing, but "Peacemaker" season 2 also has to tackle a move to a new cinematic universe. "Peacemaker" season 1 stood on the outskirts of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU), while season 2 takes the action to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe (DCU). This means that Gunn had to find a way to both recapture the magic of the first season and connect the show to his grand vision.

Season 2 wastes no time. Immediately, its first episode, "The Ties That Grind," hoists the viewer into the DCU version of season 1's events by keeping everything else intact but replacing all traces of the DCEU's Justice League with the Justice Gang, Maxwell Lord's (Sean Gunn) comparatively amoral superhero group from "Superman." The show takes this so far that it replaces the "Peacemaker" season 1 finale's big Justice League cameo scene with a near-identical one featuring the Justice Gang instead. This rebooted reproduction is so faithful that it replaces the fish banter between Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) with a similar interaction between Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), who has the time of her life learning about Peacemaker's (John Cena) insistence that Guy is an emetophile.

Though Hawkgirl and Guy are the only characters whose faces we actually see, there are actually five superheroes in the big cameo shot. Apart from the third official Justice Gang member, Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), this version of the team features two powerhouse additions: Superman and Supergirl. This makes the team so absurdly powerful that it's not exactly shocking to see that Peacemaker's own audition later in the episode is a solid failure.