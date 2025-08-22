Peacemaker Season 2's 'Previously On' Recap Rewrites The Show's Own History (And It Works)

Spoilers follow.

Continuity within a serialized narrative can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there's no more rewarding feeling to be watching a film or TV series and seeing a character or plot point referenced (or, even better, paid off) from several movies or seasons prior. It's confirmation that the filmmakers care enough about the series to have been paying close attention to it, and it's validation for the fan who feels like their time watching diligently over the years has been well spent. On the other hand, a series with tight continuity can feel intimidating, even alienating, for audiences not already inducted or in the know. And on the filmmaking side of the equation, having to abide by an increasingly long list of set-in-stone plot points, characters, and other rules can be creatively restricting.

This is why the medium of comic books — which feature arguably the longest-running narratives of any medium — came up with the concept of "jumping on points." Yes, comic continuity in the superhero titles of the Big Two publishers have undergone company-wide reboots several times. For DC Comics, these shifts have arrived in the form of several "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover stories, which use some cataclysmic event to reform and reset the universe going forward. For Marvel Comics, there have been several "Secret Wars" events that operate in a similar fashion. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, under the guiding hand of Kevin Feige, have told their stories on screen in a manner that closely resembles comic book continuity, and now they seem to be facing their own impending crisis, as "Avengers: Secret Wars" is due for release in 2027, and it's heavily rumored to be the film which resets the MCU.

Although James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios is new, their first couple projects have demonstrated an interest in moving away from trying to keep a tight leash of continuity on the universe. The latest example of this shows up in the second season premiere of "Peacemaker." Where most TV shows returning for a new season have a "Previously On" segment which catches new and old viewers up to speed, this premiere features what might be a TV first: a moment from the first season that's been almost completely rewritten. It's a deft, bold choice on Gunn's part, and what's more, it works exceptionally well.