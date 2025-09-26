Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6's Alternate Reality Twist Changes Everything
This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."
You know what they say: If something's too good to be true, it probably is, and now that's been made terrifyingly clear in Chris' (John Cena) dream life from across dimensions. After leaving his past behind in last week's episode of "Peacemaker," our helmet-wearing protagonist headed over to an unnamed Earth where he's seen as a top-tier hero, his family is still alive, and the relationship he longs for with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) is actually a thing, rather than going no further than "what happened on the boat." It's totally understandable as to why he'd want to change lives, but leave it to Nazis to wreck the whole thing.
Speculation was practically fizzing online over the theory of where Peacemaker had really ended up, and now it turns out we were reich on the money. After the 11th Street Gang follows Chris into this mystery "Star-Trek" like mirror dimension, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) decides to take a breather and simply go out for a walk. What follows is a stomach-churning reveal, as locals stare at Peacemaker's best friend, while Harcourt and a not-so-American flag reveal the shocking truth. This is a reality in which the Nazi regime is in full power, and that can only mean that other major events and characters from our side of the DC Universe could be about to be presented in a twisted and terrifying format. What might surprise non-comic readers is that this world has been spinning for a while.
Welcome to Earth-X, you're going to hate it here
The world Peacemaker has ended up in is Earth-X, which first cursed the pages of DC Comics back in 1973. In "Justice League of America" #107, this alternate reality showed a world where the Nazis won World War II and continued to expand their regime across the globe. Interestingly, it was in this issue that the Justice League and the Justice Society were trapped in this dimension and aided the Freedom Fighters in stopping the Nazi power, who were using mind control to sway the world, forcing our heroes to head off to stop them in various spots around the globe (including a location inside Adolf Hitler's face after he'd been added to Mount Rushmore).
Now that the curtain has been pulled back on Chris' dream world, there's no telling how dark and wild things are going to get from here on out. Is Peacemaker going to have to take down his heavily racist father again, as well as the brother he lost, found, and assumed was totally cool and not a Nazi-loving loser? Also, will we meet a Nazified Superman (David Corenswet) or another cameo from the Justice Gang? Maybe a good-hearted Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult, who returned to the DCU this week) who isn't so evil? More importantly, though, is this what will set up a confrontation for Harcourt, who, after becoming the show's most compelling character, will finally face the one thing holding her back — herself?
Are we getting Harcourt vs. Harcourt by the end of Peacemaker season 2?
Along with Adebayo running for her life, "Ignorance Is Chris" ended with our hero and his true but torn-up love being caught by her Earth-X equivalent. While it's certain that Peacemaker will have to spill the beans over what he's been doing and what has happened to this reality's Chris, perhaps one of the most exciting interactions will be between our Harcourt and the one who salutes a swastika-spangled flag every day. Just how different and similar are these two to one another? Whatever the answer is, it could be precisely what's needed to give Harcourt the push she needs to accept that no matter what she's going through, things could be so much worse. (For starters, she could be a Nazi.)
After her tearful heart-to-heart with Peacemaker, it seems clear that while there might be something there between the two, Harcourt still has just a little bit of self-care to do to let it all out and embrace the damaged but good-hearted person she tries her hardest not to be. As she reveals to Chris in the interrogation room, she sees herself as a "f***ing nightmare", one that "doesn't have access to her feelings" and gets in bar fights just to feel something. This entire season, she's taken every chance she gets to beat herself up about the state she's in. Now, after coming face-to-face with her Earth-X doppelgänger, she might get the opportunity to go in for one last round and come out a winner on the other side.
"Peacemaker" season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.