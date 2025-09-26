Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6's Alternate Reality Twist Changes Everything

This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."

You know what they say: If something's too good to be true, it probably is, and now that's been made terrifyingly clear in Chris' (John Cena) dream life from across dimensions. After leaving his past behind in last week's episode of "Peacemaker," our helmet-wearing protagonist headed over to an unnamed Earth where he's seen as a top-tier hero, his family is still alive, and the relationship he longs for with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) is actually a thing, rather than going no further than "what happened on the boat." It's totally understandable as to why he'd want to change lives, but leave it to Nazis to wreck the whole thing.

Speculation was practically fizzing online over the theory of where Peacemaker had really ended up, and now it turns out we were reich on the money. After the 11th Street Gang follows Chris into this mystery "Star-Trek" like mirror dimension, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) decides to take a breather and simply go out for a walk. What follows is a stomach-churning reveal, as locals stare at Peacemaker's best friend, while Harcourt and a not-so-American flag reveal the shocking truth. This is a reality in which the Nazi regime is in full power, and that can only mean that other major events and characters from our side of the DC Universe could be about to be presented in a twisted and terrifying format. What might surprise non-comic readers is that this world has been spinning for a while.