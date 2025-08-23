Peacemaker Season 2 Beats Marvel At The Multiverse Game By Stealing From Star Trek

Beam us up, Eagly! This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1, "The Ties That Grind."

With the benefit of hindsight, "Peacemaker" season 2 was probably always going to feature some version of the multiverse. Instead of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe, the show's sophomore season takes place in James Gunn and Peter Safran's soft-rebooted DC Universe but still features the same core cast of characters. A parallel universe arc is by far the cleanest storytelling method to achieve this feat, especially since the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spent so much time hardwiring such plot lines into the superhero franchise DNA.

That being said, it's refreshing to see how economically "Peacemaker" season 2 inserts alternate universes (or dimensions, as "The Ties That Grind" calls them) into its story. Where the MCU took several TV shows and movies to introduce its sprawling — and, frankly, somewhat overblown — multiverse, the "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere establishes the DCU version of the same thing in mere minutes by slightly remixing its season 1 recap and repurposing the not-so-dearly departed Auggie Smith's (Robert Patrick) extra-dimensional quantum unfolding storage area into a literal portal to parallel worlds.

The reason "Peacemaker" is able to pull this off so swiftly and easily, of course, is that it can rely on pre-existing pop culture depictions of alternate universes. However, instead of drawing inspiration from the complex timeline tree of the MCU, the show seems to borrow from a far older and more established version of the "many universes" trope. Indeed, the depiction of parallel universes on "Peacemaker" seems to follow the template established by none other than "Star Trek" and its famous Mirror Universe.