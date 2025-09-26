Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6's Major DC Universe Cameo Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."

It had been known for some time, thanks to cryptic conversations with DC Studios co-head and "Peacemaker" mastermind James Gunn, that the last batch of episodes of season 2 would feature some huge cameos, and we appear to have had our first. With the trail going cold on our favorite eagle-owner, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) turns to desperate means to track down Peacemaker (John Cena), and checks in with a recently incarcerated super villain.

In season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," a limping (and surprisingly sweary) Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) gets visited by General Flag during his 265-year sentence in prison after his capture following the events of "Superman." Naturally, he's not looking too happy about the situation, particularly as he deems that metahuman activity (with the Justice Gang more powerful than ever) has only grown stronger in the outside world. At the same time, he's stuck on the inside, forced to watch it happen.

That's not a concern for Flag, though. Instead, the general has dropped by to cut Luthor a deal — if he can provide a way to track down Peacemaker's mobile portal device, he can get transferred to another prison, one that is strictly human only. Flag sells it as a shot of redemption for the former tech mogul and billionaire, and given his current situation, it's one that Lex is close to accepting. The question is, just how might this impact "Peacemaker" as a whole, and what are the odds of more familiar faces from "Superman" making an appearance in the next few episodes?