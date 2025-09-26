Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6's Major DC Universe Cameo Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."
It had been known for some time, thanks to cryptic conversations with DC Studios co-head and "Peacemaker" mastermind James Gunn, that the last batch of episodes of season 2 would feature some huge cameos, and we appear to have had our first. With the trail going cold on our favorite eagle-owner, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) turns to desperate means to track down Peacemaker (John Cena), and checks in with a recently incarcerated super villain.
In season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," a limping (and surprisingly sweary) Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) gets visited by General Flag during his 265-year sentence in prison after his capture following the events of "Superman." Naturally, he's not looking too happy about the situation, particularly as he deems that metahuman activity (with the Justice Gang more powerful than ever) has only grown stronger in the outside world. At the same time, he's stuck on the inside, forced to watch it happen.
That's not a concern for Flag, though. Instead, the general has dropped by to cut Luthor a deal — if he can provide a way to track down Peacemaker's mobile portal device, he can get transferred to another prison, one that is strictly human only. Flag sells it as a shot of redemption for the former tech mogul and billionaire, and given his current situation, it's one that Lex is close to accepting. The question is, just how might this impact "Peacemaker" as a whole, and what are the odds of more familiar faces from "Superman" making an appearance in the next few episodes?
Peacemaker continues to fortify the connections of the DC Universe brilliantly
Given the amount of dimension-hopping activity we've had in this season of "Peacemaker," it was only a matter of time before the bad guy that owned a pocket universe would crop up somewhere during Chris' new adventure. It's yet another significant and brilliant connection between this and the Man of Steel's story after the Justice Gang's cameo, when they swiftly rejected Peacemaker as team member material at the start of this season. What's exciting to consider, however, is just how much more involvement Lex is going to have in Flag's mission to avenge his son's death and where that could lead going forward.
With two episodes left to go in season 2, might there be a chance that Lex could get some fresh air under Flag's supervision to retrieve the aforementioned device? The partnership could either see Lex rebranded as a villain on best behavior, or have him stick to his bad guy routine and manage to escape from Flag and the law's grasp altogether. Either way, James Gunn's earlier hints that "Peacemaker" season 2 has major ties to the "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow," are becoming abundantly clear, and we can't wait to see what this will mean for its Kryptonian-hating megalomaniac.
For now, all we can advise is that Flag keep an eye on Lex before he takes a trip into any other dimension.